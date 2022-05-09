[BN] Blitz: Projecting the 53-man roster ahead of minicamp, spring practices

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 9, 2022

Bills 53-man roster projection ahead of rookie minicamp, spring practices

And so it begins.

The march toward the 2022-23 Bills season gets going this week when the team holds its rookie camp at the end of the week.

Soon after that is a few sessions of voluntary workouts (OTAs) at the end of May and beginning of June, followed by a few days of mandatory workouts in mid-June.

The Bills will have their 90-man roster pretty close to full after they complete contracts with their undrafted free agents.

The roster will, of course, shake itself out later this summer at training camp, but the Bills have the majority of their pieces in place.

Following the draft, it’s a good time for an initial look at what the 53-man roster will look like in September.

Jay Skurski did that.

Will the Bills keep two quarterbacks or three? Which running back is the odd-man out? Who sticks around at cornerback?

