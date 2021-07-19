[BN] Blitz: Previewing the safety position: Will Jaquan Johnson step in?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 19, 2021
Will safety Jaquan Johnson move into vacated role?
Looking for a boring position to forget about during training camp? Look no further than safety. Another year, another season when the Bills will have one of the best safety tandems in the NFL. Will there be any drama figuring out who their backups are? Here's our latest position preview.
There might not have been any drama if Dean Marlowe returned.
Marlowe was everything you'd want in a backup safety. He was an outstanding special-teams player and also was effective in spurts backing up Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, the talented tandem that took 80% of the snaps at safety.
Marlowe, however, signed with Detroit.
But the Bills have every reason to feel they have a solid replacement for him in Jaquan Johnson.
Here's why.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Cornerbacks: In case you missed it Sunday, our preview series looked at cornerback, where the battle for the No. 2 starting spot will be one of the highlights of training camp. Read more
Nickel corner Taron Johnson has become synonymous with his big play: the 101-yard interception return for a touchdown against Baltimore in the AFC divisional round of the postseason. He wants to be known for more. Read more
Are the Bucs in trouble? From CBS Sports: The NFL has the power to hand out a fine or suspension if it finds out the Bucs hid Brady's injury. Here's what the rulebook says. Read more
The latest on the Patriots and Stephon Gilmore: Will the team and its star defensive back find common ground? From ESPN's Mike Reiss: "Based on how the team has traditionally handled similar situations in the past, and with the Patriots' 2022 salary-cap standing in mind, the answer might come down to Gilmore's expectations." Read more
Senator calls for more transparency: A powerful lawmaker said the efforts by the NFL to address alleged racial bias in its concussion settlement program are falling short of what is owed to Black former players. Read more
Jessica Pegula heads to Tokyo: The daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula is taking her Western New York roots to the Tokyo Olympics. Here's the first part of our series looking at Western New Yorkers scheduled to compete in the Olympics. Read more
In part two, Jason Wolf profiled artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez, a Kenmore native. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres protect Rasmus Ristolainen, expose Will Borgen for expansion draft Read more
Sabres drafting first overall in year in which 'scouting world got turned upside down' Read more
Baseball: Jonah Heim takes away a lifelong memory from his hometown support Read more
High schools: Buffalo four finish third in Summer National Rowing Championships Read more
Orchard Park senior Madison Stevenson's decision to commit to Howard isn't only about basketball Read more
Golf: Flawless finish: Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major Read more
Anthony Delisanti becomes 13th back-to-back Buffalo golf champion Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.