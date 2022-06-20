[BN] Blitz: Predicting the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

June 20, 2022

With minicamp in the books, a 53-man roster prediction ahead of training camp

The Buffalo Bills’ roster is unlikely to change all that much between now and July 24.

That’s the date the team will begin training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. Sure, general manager Brandon Beane may decide to bring in another player to fill the last remaining vacancy on the 90-man roster or cut somebody to open up another spot, but by and large, the Bills will head into their summer break with basically the team they’ll take to camp.

The team wrapped up its mandatory minicamp last week, canceling the third day after head coach Sean McDermott was satisfied with the work put in during the first two practices. With players and coaches now enjoying some down time, let’s take a look at the roster and project the 53 players who may make up the team for the season opener Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Rams.

– Jay Skurski

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Coach. Dad. Husband. Brother. How Bills coach Sean McDermott tries to find work-life balance: “The older I've gotten, the more you want to be a good husband, want to be a good father, want to be a good son and brother,” McDermott said. “There's a balance.” Read more

Bills Mailbag: Should Devin Singletary be getting more love from the fan base?: Jay Skurski answers this question and much more in this week's mailbag. Read more

Bills' DaQuan Jones says run-stopping comes down to mind over matter: "I think really having the mindset of stopping the run and knowing what’s coming and how to do your job, you do that, you’ll be all right,” Jones said. Read more

Former Bills coach Marv Levy set to be inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame: “It stunned me, it surprised me after all of these years,” Levy told the Canadian Press. “I know how few people there are in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame.” Read more

Ravens sign LB Steven Means, who made 29 starts for Falcons: Means, a Buffalo native, also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read more

NFL to host general manager forum, QB coaching summit: The NFL, in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will hold its second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit this week. The three-day event begins Tuesday with programs in the league’s Los Angeles office and virtually. Read more

