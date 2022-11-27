[BN] Blitz: Position grades: Leslie Frazier turned up heat on Lions after Von Miller went out

BY NEWS STAFF

Nov. 27, 2022

Position grades: Leslie Frazier turned up heat on Lions after Von Miller went out

The Buffalo Bills turned up the pass-rushing heat on the Detroit Lions after Von Miller left the game with a knee injury Thursday.

It is probably a trend that will continue without Miller on the field.

The Bills blitzed Detroit quarterback Jared Goff 17 times, a Buffalo season high, according to Buffalo News charting.

Thirteen of those pass rushes with five or more men by the Bills came after Miller went out of the game with a knee injury with 2:27 to go in the first half.

It was the most blitzes by the Bills’ defense in any game this season, and the highest rate of the season – 42.5% of Goff’s dropbacks. It’s not a shock the Bills would go after Goff, since he’s a pocket passer who rarely runs. The second most blitz-heavy game by the Bills’ defense this year was against New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Bills blitzed him on 40% of his dropbacks.

Goff hurt the Bills’ blitzes early. He hit 8 of 10 for 64 yards and two 1-yard TD passes over the Lions’ first seven possessions.

But on Detroit’s last two drives, Goff was just 2 of 7 for 13 yards against the blitz.

Don't miss News Sports Reporter Mark Gaughan's grades for the defensive line and the rest of the Bills' position groups after their 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Ryan O'Halloran: A potential Von Miller timetable and other Bills musings: At minimum, edge rusher Von Miller will have 16 full days between the injury and the Bills’ Dec. 11 home game against the New York Jets. Carlos Uquillas, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai’s Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles and the team physician for the Los Angeles Angels, says returning that quickly is doable. Read more

Bills moves: Benford to IR, Rhodes to active roster, receiver Brown returns to team: Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford was placed on injured reserve Saturday after sustaining an oblique injury in Thursday’s win over the Detroit Lions. Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes was promoted from the practice squad to take Benford’s roster spot. The Bills signed receiver John Brown and defensive tackle C.J. Brewer to the practice squad. Read more

Why the Bills make you wanna sing 'Shout!' (and no other song): The Buffalo Bills’ “Shout!” song was recorded in 1987 and has been instantly recognizable and wildly popular with Bills fans ever since. It has endured through the heyday of Bills’ 1990s Super Bowl teams, a 17-season playoff drought and the Allen-led resurgence of recent years. Read more

'It was an exciting day': Buffalo Bills community efforts ramp up during holidays: Starting a few weeks before Thanksgiving and through the holidays, Bills players are especially busy finding ways to give back to the community, writes Katherine Fitzgerald. Read more

Analysis: Easy completions eluded Josh Allen during dry stretch in Detroit: It was the third time in five games that Allen has completed fewer than 60% of his passes. He hit 67% of his passes the first six games, and he’s at 59.6% the past five. Read more

Despite struggles, Dane Jackson plays every snap for Bills against Lions: The Buffalo Bills’ cornerback was thrown at nine times, allowing six completions for 76 yards, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. Despite his struggles, the Bills stayed with Jackson for all 71 defensive snaps during their 28-25 victory. Read more

Upon Further Review: Tyler Bass redeems himself with clutch, game-winning kick: Before a missed extra point on Thanksgiving, Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass had not missed too many times this season. He had made 32 consecutive extra points this season and 104 overall before Thursday’s miss, and has also gone 23 of 26 on field goals. His 101 total points lead the NFL heading into the rest of the Week 12 schedule. Read more

