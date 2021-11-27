[BN] Blitz: Position grades: Ed Oliver continues surge for Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 27, 2021
Position grades: Ed Oliver continues surge for Bills in win over Saints
It's easy to forget Ed Oliver has yet to turn 24 years old.
This season is year three for the big man on Buffalo's defensive line, and it's clear he's still getting better and better.
Thursday night in New Orleans, Oliver had a season-high six pressures on the quarterback and broke his sackless streak by sharing a sack with Efe Obada. Oliver ranks 15th among NFL defensive tackles in pressures on the season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Of course, the Saints' line is nothing like the athletic and physical front the Bills faced last week vs. Indianapolis. Still, the defensive line was pretty dominant at times during the 31-6 win.
It was a near-perfect performance from the group when Mark Gaughan rewatched the game and gave out his grades for each position group.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Next men up: Aside from quarterback Josh Allen, Tre'Davious White is the player the Bills could least afford to lose to injury. But they'll be without him for the rest of the season, and second-year corner Dane Jackson is next in line. Cam Lewis will also take on a greater role. Mark Gaughan has more. Read more
Here are five things to know about Jackson, the likely replacement for White. Read more
What we learned from the snap counts: Two new faces moved into the defensive line rotation, Dawson Knox got a big workload and Cody Ford didn't miss much time with his injury. Here are Jay Skurski's takeaways from the snap counts, as well as the quote of the game and the game ball. Read more
Bills can look ahead, but what should you be monitoring? The Bills earned themselves a mini bye week of sorts and feast on some Thanksgiving leftovers (like Micah Hyde said he was going to do). Ahead on the schedule is the showdown with the suddenly hot New England Patriots. The Bills' playoff chances increased greatly with Thursday night's win. Here are a look at some of the important games this weekend, along with the desired outcome for Bills fans to root for based on the New York Times’ playoff calculator. Read more
Fans react to White news: "Tre White can have both my ACLs. Both of them," one Bills fan wrote on Twitter. Here are some other reactions. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: Drew Brees’ knowledge of his old team was balanced by Mike Tirico’s knowledge of the Bills throughout the game, Alan Pergament wrote. It was Brees' debut in the booth, and he performed pretty well. Read more
'Playoffs?' 20 years later: From The Ringer: "In November 2001, the Colts coach turned a run-of-the-mill postgame press conference into a clip that would live on for at least the next two decades. But what exactly was Jim Mora upset about? And why is his quote so lasting?" Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
