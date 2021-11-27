[BN] Blitz: Position grades: Ed Oliver continues surge for Bills

Bills can look ahead, but what should you be monitoring? The Bills earned themselves a mini bye week of sorts and feast on some Thanksgiving leftovers (like Micah Hyde said he was going to do). Ahead on the schedule is the showdown with the suddenly hot New England Patriots. The Bills' playoff chances increased greatly with Thursday night's win. Here are a look at some of the important games this weekend, along with the desired outcome for Bills fans to root for based on the New York Times’ playoff calculator. Read more