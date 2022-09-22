[BN] Blitz: Position grades: Bills run defense passes power test, gears up for Miami speed

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 22, 2022

Position grades: Bills run defense passes power test, gears up for Miami speed

If Derrick Henry is thunder, then what the Miami Dolphins bring to the table can certainly be described as lightning.

The Buffalo Bills have to shift focus to stopping the speed of the Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this week. On Monday, the team proved it could stand tall and tough against Henry, one of the game's elite, physical rushers.

The Bills held him to his lowest rushing total in 58 games, dating back to 2019. The defensive line and linebacker units were just about perfect. So were the defensive backs, albeit against a lackluster pass-catching group.

How'd they do it?

Mark Gaughan rewatched the Monday night game, and here is his position-by-position review of the Bills-Titans matchup.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

PlayAction podcast: How concerned should the Buffalo Bills be about an inexperienced secondary going up against a resurgent Tua Tagovailoa and his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss who has exceeded expectations for the Bills so far, plus they examine a couple areas the Bills will be looking to improve upon. Listen here

Buffalove is coming from everywhere: Why wouldn't it? "The Bills are winning big – and half the fun is that half the country likes them," Erik Brady writes. "We won’t call them America’s Team ... we should think of the Bills as North America’s Team." Read more

Bills prep for Dolphins with injuries across defense: It is very likely the Bills will head into their matchup against Miami's speedy wide receivers with two rookies starting at cornerback. A slew of players are day to day, including safety Micah Hyde. There's a lot of uncertainty heading into Sunday. "You can't let it freeze you," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. Read more

Former Bills nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame: Nine-time Pro Bowler Ruben Brown is among five players who spent time with the Buffalo Bills among a large group of 129 modern-era players nominated for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Read more

Ken Dorsey is taking the torch and running: In case you missed it yesterday, Mark Gaughan analyzed how the new offensive coordinator is doing a lot of what Brian Daboll used to do, and "perhaps kicking up the versatility knob a notch." Read more

Allen-Diggs connection keeps getting more marvelous: "In all my years of rooting for and following the Bills, there is only one other game I remember in which the Bills fulfilled the promise of their greatness to the extent they did Monday," Jim Kubiak wrote. Here's Kubiak's weekly breakdown and film review of Josh Allen and the offense. Read more

Gilliam's touchdown makes big winner out of Amherst family: One man's appreciation for fullbacks resulted in convincing his dad to put $10 on a prop bet that Reggie Gilliam would score the first touchdown of Monday night’s game against Tennessee. It paid $710. Read more

Carolina-Buffalo pipeline continues: The Panthers signed running back Raheem Blackshear off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad to their 53-man roster. Read more

From the other side: Sun-Sentinel columnist Dave Hyde says there's no need to oversell how big this next Dolphins game is. "Win this one and the landscape changes. Losing doesn’t mean either team is out of anything. Buffalo is a great team already. The Dolphins, with a win, will prove they can be in that conversation, too." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres sign GM Kevyn Adams to multiyear contract extension Read more

Prospects' readiness, goalie battle among questions facing Sabres in camp Read more

High schools: Western New York high school football schedule for Week 4 Read more

CSAT promotes Marques Johnson to boys varsity basketball coach Read more

UB football: Coach Maurice Linguist: 'We know we're better than what our record is' Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 22

