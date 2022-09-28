[BN] Blitz: Position grades: Bills' offense making most of more passes to RBs

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 28, 2022

Position grades: Bills' offense making most of more passes to RBs

Buffalo's running game has not been particularly good through three games of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Josh Allen is the only player with more than 100 rushing yards on the season. He has 113 yards, while Devin Singletary, the starting running back, is at 80 yards.

But while the Bills are having trouble getting their backs going in the traditional running game, the backs are getting involved in the passing attack. Singletary, a fourth-year running back, had nine catches for 78 yards, both career highs, to go along with a touchdown.

The nine catches were the most in a game by a Bills running back since Fred Jackson had nine in a 2014 game.

The Bills are connecting with their backs on underneath routes that exploit defenses. They're averaging 9.33 completions per game to their backs, more than double the rate of last season.

How did the running backs grade out during Sunday's loss in Miami Gardens? As always, Mark Gaughan rewatched the game, and here are his positional grades.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills add veteran CB Rhodes: Veteran free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes was in with the Bills on Tuesday, and by the end of the day emerged as a member of the team, according to a report. Rhodes, 32, last played with the Colts. He is expected to join the practice squad. Read more

'We freaking love seeing that': Josh Allen told Kyle Brandt on Tuesday in his weekly appearance on the "Kyle Brandt's Basement" podcast that the Bills players definitely weren't worried about Ken Dorsey's outburst at the end of the game Sunday. Read more

Analyzing Allen: Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense notes that the Bills left 30 points behind on six plays. Here's the full review, with video, of what Kubiak called "one of the greatest quarterback performances of the ages." Read more

Allen wasn't happy with some things happening in the pile: Josh Allen further clarified the “football stuff” that was happening at the bottom of the pile between he and Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during Sunday’s game. “I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile." Read more

Roster moves: The Bills signed offensive lineman Justin Murray to a one-year deal on Tuesday and placed tackle Tommy Doyle on injured reserve. Read more

Dorsey Watch: No, this isn't in reference to the end of the game in Miami. Mark Gaughan is tracking Dorsey's personnel usage in his first season as offensive coordinator. Read more

Diggs had 'full body cramping': How hot was it Sunday on the field? "It's the kind of sun that turns grapes into raisins," Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Tuesday during an appearance on the "Dan Le Batard Show." Diggs continued: “I’ve never been that tired in my life." Read more

Is a new group of contenders emerging?: From The Ringer: "The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars have all earned statement wins already this season, and they’re surging while some Super Bowl favorites stumble. Could one of these teams be the Bengals of the 2022 season?" Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Linus Weissbach impresses on top line, Sabres beat Flyers 2-1 Read more

Alan Pergament: Dan Dunleavy, Rob Ray to travel to majority of Sabres road games Read more

Beauts: Beauts star Mikyla Grant-Mentis' journey from FedEx route to record contract Read more

Bisons: Bisons blow past RailRaiders Read more

UB football: Bulls want to build on first win as they host Miami (Ohio) Read more

