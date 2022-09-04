[BN] Blitz: Position by position preview: Improved Bills will need to be better

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 4, 2022

Position by position preview: Improved Bills will need to be better vs. tough competition

When your season ends in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, you need to try to make improvements to your roster if you want to chase down a Super Bowl.

Kudos to Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills' front office. The Bills needed to get better this offseason, and they kick off their 2022-23 campaign Thursday in Los Angeles with a better team than the one that walked, heads down, off the field in Kansas City in late January.

They didn't just need to get better to improve their Super Bowl chances (they are betting favorites to win it all, as you're probably tired of reading about). They needed to get better because this season won't be quite as easy. Last year, the Bills had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. This year? Not quite.

New arrival Von Miller just hopes to be the missing piece.

“This is a special team,” Miller said this summer. “They’re right on the edge, and I just want to be that last drop to overflow these guys, man.”

How much better can the Bills get this season? Mark Gaughan has a preview of each position unit and the prospects for improvement.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Dawson Knox shares message for late brother Luke: "There's no words to describe these last few weeks," Knox wrote to accompany a photo of him and Luke when they were kids. "All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Luke is not lost, because we know exactly where he is ... " Read more

Tirico comfortable with Bills: NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico is making his debut as the new voice of Sunday Night Football (on a Thursday) as the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. He's got some familiarity with Western New York and the Bills. “I can picture the people who are sitting down in Cheektowaga, Hamburg and Tonawanda that Thursday night with the hopes of this is going to be the year. So that, for me, is a little bit of additive juice.” Read more

Sea lion beef: Only four days to the season opener. We know Buffalo Bills fans are fired up, because they would not stand for the slander from a sea lion at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Read more

Mailbag: Who poses the biggest threat to the Bills in the AFC? Should Ken Dorsey stay in the booth? Will Quintin Morris be the primary backup at tight end? How has the job of a football beat reporter changed with technology? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Is this finally the Super season for the Bills? The Bills are about to embark on a new season, and they do so as Super Bowl favorites. Is this the year they finally break through? Here is how The News' Buffalo Bills reporters see the season playing out. Read more

Diggs' 'resurgence' in Buffalo makes him one of the most marketable Bills: Long gone are the days of Stefon Diggs being perceived by some as a malcontent. Now, the star receiver is as marketable as it gets, with the looks, style, fashion sense and bravado that match his Pro Bowl numbers. Read more

Playing for his brother: From Sports Illustrated: "Long after Sean (Taylor) was gunned down, Gabriel Taylor is trying to honor his sibling’s football legacy – and create one of his own, at Rice." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

UB football: UB football drops season opener at Maryland 31-10 Read more

Tennis: At height of her tennis career, Jessica Pegula balances big matches, personal challenges Read more

Pandemic prompts more to take a shot – at tennis Read more

Sabres: With multiple season ticket plans, Sabres feel they can make a solid jump at the gate Read more

Inside the Sabres: How team navigated a 'unique marketplace' to sign Tage Thompson Read more

High schools: Prep Talk: Billy Gechell leads Lackawanna to win in opener, details on officials' new contract Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 4

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.