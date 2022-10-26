[BN] Blitz: Podcast: Stefon Diggs quietly having an all-time season

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 25, 2022

PlayAction podcast: Stefon Diggs quietly having an all-time season

Through six games, Stefon Diggs is averaging a touchdown per contest, more than eight catches, and about 110 yards.

That pace would have Diggs finishing with a 17-game stat line that looks like this: 139 catches, 1,856 yards, 17 touchdowns. Those numbers would have him in the top 10 in most single-seasons in NFL history.

Yet, somehow, it feels as though Diggs' amazing start is being overlooked.

During this week's PlayAction podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss what makes Diggs special, plus they look at the rest of the AFC East through seven weeks and break down one of the main reasons the Green Bay Packers' offense is struggling so much.

In 11 minutes, we'll get you ready for Sunday night's Buffalo Bills-Green Bay Packers showdown.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Ken Dorsey checking most boxes: Having this kind of personnel certainly helps, but Dorsey's debut as an offensive coordinator in the NFL couldn't be much better than this. The Bills rank first in yards and second in points. Mark Gaughan takes readers inside the offense to explain what's working and how they're doing it. Read more

Green Bay offense looks different ... not in a good way: You think Aaron Rodgers misses Davante Adams? Green Bay's offensive numbers are down across the board. The Packers have lost three straight games and are struggling to consistently score. “It just (stinks),” tight end Marcedes Lewis said. “Nobody wants to be in this spot.” Ryan O'Halloran has more on what's going so poorly for the Pack. Read more

Bills give back at Hamlin Park School: From Katherine Fitzgerald: "The Buffalo Bills Foundation and Wegmans partnered with Hamlin Park Academy #74 and Buffalo Go Green as part of a weeklong Huddle for Hunger initiative. The foundation works to address access to healthy foods for families in Western New York all year, but with an additional focus this week ... The school is just a mile from the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue." Read more

Ratings spar: From the AP: "If you ask the Nielsen company, 7.8 million people watched last Thursday's football game between New Orleans and Arizona, most of them streaming it on Amazon Prime. But if you ask Amazon, they'll tell you 8.9 million were actually watching." Read more

Colts go searching again: From Sports Illustrated: "History repeats itself in Indianapolis, but how many chances will Chris Ballard and Frank Reich get to find a quarterback?" Read more

