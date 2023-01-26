[BN] Blitz: Podcast: Offseason of decisions follows season that ended with thud

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 26, 2023

PlayAction podcast: Offseason of decisions follows Buffalo Bills season that ended with thud

Consecutive seasons with high expectations ended before the AFC championship game, and the Bills are left wondering where they go from here, how they improve their roster, and how many players won't be he next year.

It was easy to get wrapped up in the "team of destiny" conversations after all the Bills went through this season.

“Unfortunately destiny doesn’t block or tackle,” Mark Gaughan said on this week's PlayAction podcast.

It's a critical offseason for the Bills, anf it starts right now. And one thing is clear: “This is sort of a closed chapter in the sense that there’s going to be changes,” Gaughan said.

What will the next one look like and how will the Bills get there? Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald examined the playoff loss and broke down some of the major decisions facing Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Back surgery responsible for Kumerow's shortened season: It wasn't only the ankle injuries that kept Jake Kumerow off the field. On Monday, Kumerow revealed to The Buffalo News that he recently underwent a microdiscectomy to trim a disc that was making contact with nerves in his back. Kumerow's injuries and the loss of Jamison Crowder led to the Bills signing John Brown and Cole Beasley. Will Kumerow return to the Bills? Read more

Bills expect to have Von Miller back sooner than later: It was hard to watch Sunday's game unfold and not wonder what difference Miller could have made. Good news for the Bills: they expect to have Miller back for a significant portion – if not the entire – 2023 season. Read more

Mel's mock: Back to the defensive end well? Really? Mel Kiper has the Bills selecting a defensive end/outside linebacker from Auburn with the 27th overall pick in the first round. Read more

Bills fan talks about hand gesture to Eli Apple: "It was an emotional reaction to an incident that I would have never expected to have happen, let alone go viral," Jenn Bonafede told The News on Wednesday. Some respondents have called her "Bills Fan of the Year," or "Queen of Bills Mafia." Read more

Allen an MVP finalist: Josh Allen is among five finalists for the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, the AP announced Wednesday. Read more

Are the Bengals the NFL's next great villains? From Yahoo's Jay Busbee: "The Cincinnati Bengals aren't the NFL's most-hated team yet, but they're on their way." Read more

Playoff teams are earning their YAC: From Mike Tanier of The New York Times: "Quarterbacks get all the credit but the teams left in the NFL playoffs thrive because playmakers like Deebo Samuel, Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown and Samaje Perine pick up yards after their catches." Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 26

