[BN] Blitz: Podcast: How weather will play a part in Saturday's Bills-Dolphins game

Dec. 14, 2022

Podcast: How weather will play a part in Saturday's Bills-Dolphins game

When the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins met in late September down in Florida, weather played a big part, and maybe made the difference. The real-feel temperature on the field was in the triple digits. The Bills couldn't escape the sunlight.

Stefon Diggs had full body cramping. Josh Allen said breathing was tough.

Well, the Bills are giving the Dolphins a little payback ... not that they have any control over the weather.

A snowstorm is expected for Saturday night's Bills-Dolphins game. But beyond the payback, it is an interesting time for the Bills to be dealing with this type of weather. The offense has some work to do.

What are some key components the Bills need to work on?

Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald talked about that, the return of Cole Beasley, the work-in-progress secondary and more in this week's PlayAction podcast.

Allen got a PRP injection. What's the process?: The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen probably won't know the extent of the quarterback's elbow injury until the season is over. Allen did, however, offer new information last week during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He acknowledged that he received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to aid in the healing. Ryan O'Halloran wrote about what that means. Read more

Beasley's back: The return of Cole Beasley gives Josh Allen an "easy button," Ryan O'Halloran wrote, "a receiving target that allows the offense to move the chains with less stress." Will Beasley provide a boost right away? Read more

Injury report: The Buffalo Bills conducted a walk-through practice Tuesday, and here's what the injury report looked like. Read more

Position grades: Buffalo's offense sputtered on Sunday, and Mark Gaughan's weekly position grades reflect how poorly the team executed. What went wrong with each unit? Read more

Run D has improved: In case you missed it yesterday, Mark Gaughan wrote about how the Buffalo Bills have vastly improved their run defense and how it has been a critical component to the team's success this season. Read more

Should these playoff hopefuls be panicking? From The Ringer: "Seven teams that were in line to make the playoffs lost on Sunday. But we learned very different things about the Vikings and Giants compared to, say, the Titans and Dolphins." Read more

Sabres: Observations: Sabres ace latest test, score six goals in the third period in 6-0 win Read more

Sabres press on with different lineup as Jeff Skinner awaits end of suspension Read more

Sabres notebook: Tage Thompson named NHL's second star of the week Read more

High schools: East's Starling Bryant wins 400th career game, plans to coach 2-3 more seasons Read more

12 Western New York field hockey players named to all-state team Read more

Colleges: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dead at 61 Read more

UB football's Marcus Fuqua is a third-team Associated Press All-America selection Read more

