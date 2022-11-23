[BN] Blitz: Podcast: How the Bills' banged-up defense is shaping up

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 23, 2022

PlayAction podcast: How the Bills' banged-up defense is shaping up

The Bills' defense has been without some key players throughout the season, including All-Pro corner Tre'Davious White for all 10 games.

But recent injuries have impacted the effectiveness of the team's four-man rush.

In this week's PlayAction podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the banged-up defense, plus the recent success of the Bills' running game. They also preview the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Listen to the latest episode here.

Speaking of that improved running game... it was no surprise that the running backs had a perfect score when Gaughan rewatched the game and graded each position group.

It was a far-from-perfect day for most of the other offensive players, however.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Analyzing Allen: Despite a sluggish start, Josh Allen scored pretty high in Jim Kubiak's rating system. Allen deployed a "surgical approach that cut out the mistakes that have recently plagued the offense." Kubiak takes us through Allen's latest performance with this week's review of the offense. Read more

A unique homecoming for punter Sam Martin: Martin will play two games in five days inside the stadium he used to play in. It was a unique week for Martin with the game getting moved to Detroit. It included a sleepover with Von Miller and a ride to work from his boss. Read more

Allen goes sleeveless: Josh Allen was limited Tuesday, as he was Monday. But he did not have a sleeve on his right arm during the open portion of practice, the first time he has been without one since he injured his elbow against the Jets. Here's the latest on the Bills' injuries. Read more

Bills make donation to Lions foundation: The Bills made a $20,000 donation to the Detroit Lions Foundation and sent coffee and donuts to Ford Field and the Lions' practice facility as a way of thanking the organization for hosting Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 23

