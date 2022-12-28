[BN] Blitz: Podcast: Bills-Bengals matchup has feel of a playoff game

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 28, 2022

PlayAction podcast: Bills-Bengals matchup has feel of a playoff game

Two of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. Two of the best teams in the National Football League.

The reigning AFC champion against the team that is hoping to lock up the top seed in the conference and go on its own run.

Two good football cities starving for a Super Bowl championship. Monday Night Football.

Bills-Bengals has all the recipes for a big-time regular season NFL game, so much so that it really has a playoff feel.

The game will be in Ohio, and the Bills have the ability to make sure they don't have to go back there on their road to the Super Bowl.

Moreover, this game will be a season-defining moment for the Bills' offense.

On this week's PlayAction podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan previewed the game and looked at some of the similarities between the two teams. Plus, why isn't Cole Beasley getting more work?

