[BN] Blitz: Podcast: A lot has changed since previous Bills-Jets matchup

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 7, 2022

PlayAction podcast: A lot has changed since previous Bills-Jets matchup

Buffalo Bills fans don't have fond memories from the last time the Bills and New York Jets met. It was only a month ago Tuesday. The Bills scored just two touchdowns, both on Josh Allen runs.

The quarterback was inaccurate when he threw, and if he wasn't running, the run game was relatively useless.

On the other side of the ball, Buffalo's run defense got absolutely trampled for 174 yards on 34 carries, a whopping 5.1 yards per Jets carry.

Well, a lot has changed.

That was the first of consecutive losses for the Bills, who fell out of the AFC East lead. Now, they are atop the conference and have improved their running attack while also getting reinforcements back on defense.

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the differences and also talk about what to expect from Jets quarterback Mike White as they get you ready for Sunday's AFC East matchup in the latest PlayAction podcast.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Jordan Poyer makes 12-year old fan's day: Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was so touched and impressed by a letter he received from sixth-grade student Logan Neri that he wanted to stop by and surprise him. A call was made to East Aurora Middle School Tuesday early in the afternoon ... Poyer would be there in an hour. Ryan O'Halloran was there to capture the moment. Read more

Keeping work local, involving small businesses focuses for Bills stadium construction: Local contractors will have plenty of opportunities for work over the next few years. “It’s our job to make sure we create opportunities and open the door, and it’s your job to walk through the door,” said Deborah Pereira, vice president and program CEO at Gilbane Building Co., one of the project's general contractors. Mike Petro has more. Read more

Dawkins is nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: Each team's nominee receives up to a $40,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choice. The overall winner will be named at the Super Bowl and will receive up to a $250,000 donation. Dion Dawkins' charity, Dion’s Dreamers, has provided mentorship and advocacy to vulnerable populations for years. Read more

Roster moves: The Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Marquez Stevenson from injured reserve Tuesday, but are hoping to sign him to the practice squad. Defensive tackle C.J. Brewer was moved from the practice squad to the active roster. Read more

Cowboys not comfortable with OBJ's injury: Jerry Jones noted that Odell Beckham's recovery from knee surgery is an "issue," especially because Beckham, while undergoing medical evaluations with each team, is not taking part in workouts. Read more

Luck reveals why he walked away: ESPN's Seth Wickersham has a deep dive on Andrew Luck, who talked about his decision to leave the NFL. "How do you fall out of love with something you loved? ... Elements of decisions of why I did it that I'm still processing." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Mike Harrington: As Sabres snap out of their funk, Casey Mittelstadt is still trying to escape his struggles Read more

Sabres Notebook: Dylan Cozens' NHL Second Star award shines focus on his offensive surge Read more

High schools: Bennett's Rashard Perry wins Trench Trophy, St. Francis' Balaam Miller, Lancaster's Tommy Carlsen also honored Read more

