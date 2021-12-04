[BN] Blitz: Pats' scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 4, 2021
PlayAction: Pats' scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding
Here's something pretty obvious to anyone loosely paying attention to the NFL over the last 20 years: The New England Patriots know what they're doing.
They didn't make a move to move up to target one of the more highly rated quarterbacks. They waited for their pick at No. 15 and took Mac Jones, making him the fifth quarterback taken in the first 15 picks of the 2021 draft.
Many experts had multiple quarterbacks ranked higher than Jones, but if you redrafted the 2021 class, many of those same people would likely be taking Jones above the four guys who were selected before him.
Jones is on pace to set the NFL rookie record for completion percentage, a testament to both his talent and how the Patriots are using him.
The Patriots are using play action, throws to their running backs and have two veteran tight ends as security blankets for Jones, who has the Patriots atop the AFC East ahead of a Monday night showdown in Buffalo.
Mark Gaughan takes us inside the numbers behind Jones' success, and tells us what else to look for during Monday night's game.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Q&A with Ed Oliver: The big man talked to The News about why he's playing more freely, his horses and more. "If I had my own barn in my own backyard, and I didn’t have to go that far, or see nobody or nothing, just me and my horses, that'd be cool. But I don't have that right now." Read more
Letterman to join the Manningcast: Former late-night TV host David Letterman will be part of the ESPN Manningcast broadcast, Omaha Productions announced Friday on social media. Katherine Fitzgerald's notebook from Friday also has the latest injury report and more. Read more
Public hearings begin next week: Bills fans with strong opinions about the financing, location and construction of a new stadium will have the chance next week to offer their input during Zoom meetings. Sandra Tan has the details. Read more
View from Vegas: The historical trends are on the side of the Patriots, but these aren't the Patriots of old. Still, Marc Lawrence says New England is the play. Read more
Allen needs to summon his patience: In case you missed it yesterday, Mark Gaughan's latest column explains why Josh Allen needs to be patient Monday night vs. the Patriots and Bill Belichick. Read more
Vaccination statuses: From the AP: "Bruce Arians would like to see the NFL expand an investigation of the COVID-19 vaccination status of two players on his team to include other rosters around the league." Read more
Why did Aaron Rodgers get fined while Antonio Brown and others got suspended? Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: With opportunity to seize starting role, Malcolm Subban eager to help Sabres Read more
Sabres practice report: Goalie Craig Anderson now out month to month Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton could miss time with ankle injury Read more
Niagara basketball can't stop second-half surge by Monmouth Read more
How road of recovery has led Joe Mihalich back to Niagara basketball Read more
High schools: NYSPHSAA Class AA football championship game: Bennett vs. Carmel Read more
2021-22 boys basketball: Some players fans should see before the campaign ends Read more
Shay Ciezki scores record 48 points in St. Mary's win at Webster Schroeder Read more
Baseball: Even if games go on, MLB lockout could alienate Gen Z Read more
Today in sports history: Dec. 4
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.