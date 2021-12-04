[BN] Blitz: Pats' scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 4, 2021

PlayAction: Pats' scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding

Here's something pretty obvious to anyone loosely paying attention to the NFL over the last 20 years: The New England Patriots know what they're doing.

They didn't make a move to move up to target one of the more highly rated quarterbacks. They waited for their pick at No. 15 and took Mac Jones, making him the fifth quarterback taken in the first 15 picks of the 2021 draft.

Many experts had multiple quarterbacks ranked higher than Jones, but if you redrafted the 2021 class, many of those same people would likely be taking Jones above the four guys who were selected before him.

Jones is on pace to set the NFL rookie record for completion percentage, a testament to both his talent and how the Patriots are using him.

The Patriots are using play action, throws to their running backs and have two veteran tight ends as security blankets for Jones, who has the Patriots atop the AFC East ahead of a Monday night showdown in Buffalo.