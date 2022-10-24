[BN] Blitz: Packers head to Buffalo with three-game losing streak and broken offense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 24, 2022

Ryan O'Halloran: Packers head to Buffalo with three-game losing streak and broken offense

Aaron Rodgers has not looked like the Aaron Rodgers we're used to so far this season. But after two losses in a row as big favorites to both the Jets and Giants, it felt like the Commanders offered Rodgers and the Packers a chance to get right.

For a while, that looked to be the case. An interception returned for a touchdown gave the Packers a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter. And even with a 14-10 lead at halftime, you had to think Rodgers and Co. would finish off a Commanders team playing with a new starting quarterback.

Not quite.

Washington's defense shut Rodgers and the offense down. Rodgers was 23 of 35 through the air for 194 yards (5.5 yards per completion) and finished the game face down on the field after a final play of one pass, three laterals, two fumbles and a declined penalty left the Packers 3-4 through Week 7.

"I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us," Rodgers said.

The best thing? With Buffalo next on the schedule?

Our Ryan O'Halloran was in Maryland to write about Rodgers and the Packers ahead of this weekend's game.

What we've learned about the Bills: The Bills hit the Week 7 bye as the best team in the National Football League. Ryan O'Halloran took a look at what we've learned about the Bills through the first six weeks of the 2022 season. The main takeaways: The Bills have depth; their third-down issues are maddening; they're making explosive plays; their red zone performance leaves room for improvement ... and more. Read more

Changes planned for the new Bills stadium should make it easier for fans to come and go: The combination of fewer fans heading to a stadium that seats about 10,000 fewer people, along with the addition of new walkways for pedestrians and new driveways into parking lots, should improve access for fans, a new report said. Read more

Mailbag: Will Odell Beckham Jr. join the Bills? Will Brandon Beane make a big move before the trade deadline? What happens to Zack Moss after this season? Katherine Fitzgerald answered those questions, plus some music-related questions in this week's bye week mailbag. Read more

Chiefs get back on a roll: Doesn't look like Kansas City was feeling any effects from last week's loss to the Bills. The Chiefs rolled in a road win over the 49ers Sunday. Read more

Don't panic just yet about Brady or Rodgers: From Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr: "How brave of me to take up the case for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, who seem to be struggling now. It’s a difficult job, but someone has to do it." Read more

National Tight Ends Day: The holiday is celebrated every season on the fourth Sunday in October, which was yesterday. To celebrate, the Bills' website had a story about why the Bills tight ends chose their positions. Read more

Sabres: JJ Peterka already a 'big part' of Sabres' success while living his NHL dream Read more

Craig and Nicholle Anderson balancing hockey, family in Sabres encore Read more

High schools: Medina football looking to restart win streak; Section VI playoff brackets released Read more

High school notes: Clarence girls tennis heading to Division I state semifinals Read more

