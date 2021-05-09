[BN] Blitz: Our way-too-early 53-man roster projection

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 9, 2021

53-man roster projection: Tough cuts coming along offensive, defensive lines

Getting drafted by the Bills and teams like them has to come with some pros and cons for an NFL prospect.

Sure, it's probably cool to start your NFL career on a team that's in win-now mode. But good teams very rarely have job openings, and just because a team drafted you it doesn't mean that team is going to keep you when training camp is over.

Still, while the Bills have logjams at some positions, they're thin at others.

And while the roster is not quite set yet, it's a good time to look at what the Bills have as we inch toward activities ahead of the 2021 NFL season.