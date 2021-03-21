[BN] Blitz: Our second mock draft has Bills taking an edge rusher

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 21, 2021
Bills get younger along the defensive line in News' second mock draft of 2021
In Jay Skurski's first mock draft three weeks ago, he had the Bills taking Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins with the 30th pick in next month's draft.
That was, of course, before Brandon Beane went on a signing spree with his offensive linemen. The Bills will be running it back with their offensive line in 2021 and, while you can always use depth on the offensive line, the position is not as big of a need as it was three weeks ago.
Where the Bills still need to improve is on the other side of the ball, along the defensive line and specifically pressuring the opposing quarterback. That's why it makes sense that Skurski now has an edge rusher slotted to the Bills at pick No. 30. Except there's one problem: The guy might see his stock continue to rise and be an unlikely candidate to still be on the board when the Bills are on the clock.
Who is the fast rising edge rusher, and what son of a former NFLer will the Bills be taking with their second pick?
Here's our mock draft 2.0, with predictions for the entire first round and each of the Bills' next two picks.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Mailbag: Was the Bills' interest in J.J. Watt real or gamesmanship? Do any Bills players live in the area year-round? Was spending on Emmanuel Sanders wise? Is Star Lotulelei in good shape after sitting the year out? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag.
Emmanuel Sanders meets WNY: "I've been here for 24 hours and I can tell you, I already love this city," he said. "They've got down-to-earth people here, they've got great people here."
He learned the proper way to eat his wings, too.
Bills sign Allen's teammate: The Bills signed Seattle free agent tight end Jacob Hollister to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday. Hollister and Allen played for one season together at Wyoming.
Picks set: The NFL announced the full order for the 2021 NFL draft. The Bills currently have seven picks. Here's where they'll be picking.
Latest on Watson: Tony Buzbee, the attorney involved in the lawsuits against Deshaun Watson said he will submit affidavits and evidence from several women alleging inappropriate conduct and sexual assault by the QB.
Pay TV model is declining, but not to the NFL: From the New York Times: "In their agreements with the league, networks promoted their digital rights. But the structure of the deals allows consumers to watch most games without subscribing to a streaming service."
