[BN] Blitz: Our second mock draft has Bills taking an edge rusher

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 21, 2021

Bills get younger along the defensive line in News' second mock draft of 2021

In Jay Skurski's first mock draft three weeks ago, he had the Bills taking Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins with the 30th pick in next month's draft.

That was, of course, before Brandon Beane went on a signing spree with his offensive linemen. The Bills will be running it back with their offensive line in 2021 and, while you can always use depth on the offensive line, the position is not as big of a need as it was three weeks ago.

Where the Bills still need to improve is on the other side of the ball, along the defensive line and specifically pressuring the opposing quarterback. That's why it makes sense that Skurski now has an edge rusher slotted to the Bills at pick No. 30. Except there's one problem: The guy might see his stock continue to rise and be an unlikely candidate to still be on the board when the Bills are on the clock.

Who is the fast rising edge rusher, and what son of a former NFLer will the Bills be taking with their second pick?