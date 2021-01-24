[BN] Blitz: Our most loaded mailbag of the season ahead of Bills' big game

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 24, 2021
Bills Mailbag: One stat has to change for Bills to beat the Chiefs
Is the narrative that the Bills are unappreciated underdogs a reality or something Bills fans read way too much into?
"This myth about them being 'doubted' gets perpetuated by the team’s social media account and the players themselves finding the few national predictions that went against them and highlighting them after the fact," Jay Skurski wrote. "'Nobody believed in us' is the oldest motivational tool in the book … even if it’s not true."
Patrick Mahomes, coming out of the concussion protocol, is also dealing with a toe injury. Will the Bills try to blitz him more?
"I absolutely think Mahomes’ toe injury will have an impact on this game," Skurski wrote.
It's fitting that the biggest Bills game of the year brought out the best of our questions. Trent Murphy or A.J. Epenesa? What’s going to be the most favorable offensive matchup for the Bills? What time will the plane land back in Buffalo?
Here are Skurski's responses to those questions and others in our most loaded mailbag of the season.
