[BN] Blitz: Our first mock draft. Who do the Bills select?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 28, 2021

Bills address offensive line with No. 30 pick in News' first 2021 mock draft

This weekend is supposed to be the scouting combine, so why not use that as an excuse to release our first 2021 mock draft?

The evaluation process is much different this year and it seems like every draft analyst and expert has a different opinion about the draft and who is going to go where and when.

However, a few of those experts have made the prediction that the Bills select an offensive lineman with their first pick, 30th overall. That makes sense, considering the uncertainty the Bills face in that position.

Jay Skurski has the Bills fixing some of that uncertainty with their first pick, taking an offensive tackle to come in and start right away.