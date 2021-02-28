[BN] Blitz: Our first mock draft. Who do the Bills select?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 28, 2021
Bills address offensive line with No. 30 pick in News' first 2021 mock draft
This weekend is supposed to be the scouting combine, so why not use that as an excuse to release our first 2021 mock draft?
The evaluation process is much different this year and it seems like every draft analyst and expert has a different opinion about the draft and who is going to go where and when.
However, a few of those experts have made the prediction that the Bills select an offensive lineman with their first pick, 30th overall. That makes sense, considering the uncertainty the Bills face in that position.
Jay Skurski has the Bills fixing some of that uncertainty with their first pick, taking an offensive tackle to come in and start right away.
Here's Skurski's 32-pick first round mock, as well as his prediction of the Bills' next two selections.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Speaking of the offensive line ... in the fifth part of our series on offseason questions facing the Bills, Mark Gaughan looked at right tackle, where Brandon Beane got some great value last offseason. Will he do it again? Read more
Part 4: Who backs up Josh Allen? Read more
Part 3: Do the Bills need John Brown's speed? Read more
Mailbag: What are the chances the Bills sign J.J. Watt? What does he even have left in the tank? With Matt Milano likely gone, do the Bills make a run at Lavonte David? What's an acceptable stat line for Josh Allen? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Giving back: "The Bills purchased over 70 books from Burning Books located on 420 Connecticut St. and donated them all to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo. All the books are educational resources telling stories about prominent historical black figures throughout history and the empowerment of black communities." Read more
Gordon, Manziel team up: Josh Gordon and Johnny Manziel will team up in the startup Fan Controlled Football league as members of the FCF Zappers. The FCF features 7-on-7 games. Fans set the rosters, call plays and interact. Read more
