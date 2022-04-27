[BN] Blitz: Our final mock draft: Uncertainty could produce a wild first round

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 27, 2022

Buffalo News' final mock draft: Uncertainty could produce a wild first round

Tomorrow night's first round feels like a wild card. There is not yet a consensus on who will be picked first. There is no obvious quarterback going in the top five. One might not be picked at all in the top 10.

It's unclear who the top-ranked quarterback even is.

Other years have been different, of course. Just go back to last year for an example: Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars and Zach Wilson to the Jets were the obvious first two picks.

This year, uncertainty is the theme.

“When you don’t have that clear-cut, elite class, it makes it a little more difficult,” analyst Todd McShay said. “It becomes a little bit harder to anticipate and put together a final mock, because it just depends on which team is on the board.”

Harder or not, Jay Skurski still gave it a go. Here's his final first round mock draft.

Move up? Go back? Stand pat? All options are open: Why is Brandon Beane aggressive in free agency filling the holes his team has? “So that I don't have to feel the pressure of, ‘I cannot leave the first round or the second round without player X or position X,’ ” he said. The Bills have a lot of options where they stand in the draft. Read more

Mock draft roundup: The Buffalo News looked at 25 different mock drafts by national analysts. Fourteen had the Bills taking a defensive player with their pick. Read more

Trading up would be costly for Bills: What would it cost to move up if Brandon Beane really wants a guy? "Buffalo likely would have to give up both its second- and third-round picks this year to move up 10 to 12 spots from No. 25 overall," Mark Gaughan wrote. "Or it could cost the Bills both their third-rounder and a first-round pick in next year’s draft." In a draft with a lot of Day 2 value, that seems like a risky move. Read more

What the Bills need: What position do the Bills need to focus on most? We ranked each position by need. Read more

More on Andrew Booth Jr.: The player Jay Skurski has the Bills taking at pick 25 as featured Tuesday morning by The Buffalo News. The Clemson corner brings traits that fit the Bills, as Mark Gaughan described. Read more

Bills pick up Oliver's fifth year: As expected, the Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the team announced Tuesday. Read more

Draft cements marriage to Vegas for NFL: From AP Sports columnist Tim Dahlberg: "As the draft begins Thursday, the marriage between the league and the gambling town it demonized for so long is nearly complete, with both parties richer for the hookup. The only real surprise is, four years after sports betting began spreading nationwide, how normal it all seems." Read more

Finding flaws in the process that evaluates QBs: From The Ringer's Nora Princiotti: "Quarterback evaluation is both art and science. But as NFL personnel scrutinize this year’s class of passers, they should also look at the criteria they rely on to inform their decisions." Read more

