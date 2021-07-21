 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Our AFC training camp power rankings
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 21, 2021

Bills Chiefs AFC fourth

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. 

Buffalo News 2021 AFC training camp power rankings

This should come as no surprise: The Bills are regarded as the second-best team in the AFC behind the two-time defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This year is all about seeing how much that gap closed after January's 38-24 Kansas City win over the Bills in the AFC championship game.

Training camp officially kicks off in Orchard Park a week from yesterday. The Bills are favored to win the AFC East again, and no one would be surprised to see the Bills and Chiefs playing next January for the chance to go to the Super Bowl.

Where does the rest of the AFC stand?

Here are our AFC training camp power rankings and whether each franchise’s championship prospects have improved or worsened since last season.

Spencer Brown signs: The Bills reached a contract agreement with their final unsigned draft pick, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, the team announced Tuesday. Read more

From May: Here's how Brown's small Iowa town reacted to him being drafted by the Bills. "I think everybody is scrambling to grab Bills gear and find out everything they can about the Bills team. There are a lot of Chiefs fans in this area, but I know there are 1,400 new Bills fans right now." Read more

What's next for Tyler Bass? Could the second-year kicker be even better in year two for the Bills? If so, Buffalo will have itself quite a kicker. “He’s a guy who believes in himself. He knows we believe in him. His confidence never wavers." Read more

Position previews: In case you missed some of our position preview series, catch up below:

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Receivers

Tight ends

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Special teams

Eric Wood returns: The former Bills center will be back in the radio booth. Read more

Not on our watch: The 19 members of the 2020 and 2021 Football Hall of Fame classes will have their speeches limited to six minutes. Read more

Inside Miami's new facility: A 30-foot slide in the Dolphins' new training complex will take players from the second floor to their first-floor weight room. Read more

Jets coach battling for life: From ESPN: Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp is battling life-threatening injuries suffered in a bicycling accident Saturday near his home in Danville, Calif. Read more

Sabres: Will Borgen, Colin Miller are Sabres most likely to land with expansion Kraken Read more

Sabres need to add more impact forwards to prospect pipeline Read more

Baseball: Blue Jays felt 'incredibly supported' in Buffalo, built better bond here Read more

Blue Jays' second-to-last game in Buffalo rained out; rescheduled as doubleheader in Toronto Read more

Sean Kirst: As Blue Jays near end of Buffalo stay, fans soak up big leagues at Sahlen Field Read more

Colleges: UB football picked to finish fourth in MAC East in preseason media poll Read more

Olympics: USA Volleyball star Matt Anderson, a West Seneca native, is 'unique player in American history' Read more

Golf: International players headline 62nd Porter Cup Invitational Read more

Orchard Park's Charlie Fischer fires 68, qualifies for Porter Cup Read more

Photos: Porter Cup through the years View here

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

