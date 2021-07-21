[BN] Blitz: Our AFC training camp power rankings

Spencer Brown signs: The Bills reached a contract agreement with their final unsigned draft pick, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, the team announced Tuesday. Read more

From May: Here's how Brown's small Iowa town reacted to him being drafted by the Bills. "I think everybody is scrambling to grab Bills gear and find out everything they can about the Bills team. There are a lot of Chiefs fans in this area, but I know there are 1,400 new Bills fans right now." Read more

What's next for Tyler Bass? Could the second-year kicker be even better in year two for the Bills? If so, Buffalo will have itself quite a kicker. “He’s a guy who believes in himself. He knows we believe in him. His confidence never wavers." Read more