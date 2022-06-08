[BN] Blitz: OTA Observations: Josh Allen's accuracy on the move zaps defense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 8, 2022

OTA Observations: Josh Allen's accuracy on the move zaps defense

Back at OTAs after missing some workouts last week to play in "The Match," Josh Allen was back to tearing apart his team's defense during Wednesday's workout.

It was his throwing on the move that was so impressive during the voluntary noncontact practice. Allen completed back-to-back passes on the run after being flushed out of the pocket to highlight an eight-play scoring drive in 11-on-11 work.

The highlight-reel play during Allen's time on the field was to Marquez Stevenson on the first play of 7-on-7 work. Stevenson, a speedster, got behind rookie corner Kaiir Elam to break free. Elam later redeemed himself with some good coverage on Jamison Crowder.

Mark Gaughan has more in his observations from Wednesday's workout, which include details on attendance, Leslie Frazier on "13 seconds," Brandon Beane feeling for Allen's struggles off the tee, and much more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Preseason schedule set: The Bills will open the preseason with two home games, both on Saturday afternoons. Here is the full preseason schedule. Read more

McDermott ranked too low?: Sean McDermott ranked 16th of 26 eligible coaches according to a model from Pro Football Focus. "I do think McDermott's specific ranking is too low," said the person charged with explaining the model and rankings. "It may sound cowardly, but I think it’s important to draw a distinction between what is reported in the article – the results of a model approximating the value of a coach given an approximation of roster caliber – and my own personal opinion." Read more

Bills promote assistant GM, personnel director: Brandon Beane promoted senior personnel advisor Brian Gaine to the position of assistant GM. Terrance Gray also received a promotion Tuesday – going from the assistant director of player personnel to the director of player personnel. Read more

Will Fitzpatrick retire as a Bill? Brandon Beane said he has "had conversations" with retiring former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and said he "wouldn't close the door" on Fitzpatrick signing a one-day contract to retire as a Bill. Read more

Devin Singletary eager to take James Cook under his wing: In case you missed it, Singletary wants to give Cook a similar experience he had when he first arrived in Buffalo, though he doesn't quite have the stature of the veterans who were in the running back room in 2019. Read more

Broncos sold: From the AP: "The Denver Broncos have entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner ownership group. The buyers are led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner." Read more

How the Texans and a spa enabled Deshaun Watson's behavior: From the New York Times: "Watson met at least 66 women for massages over a 17-month period, far more than previously known. He had help from the Houston Texans, including nondisclosure agreements, in making appointments." New details have emerged. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres finally out of NHL coaching carousel, which spun faster with Boston's surprise firing of Bruce Cassidy Read more

Baseball: Bisons School Kids Day game is postponed by rain Read more

Golf: Canadian contingent is strong for 9th Women's Porter Cup Read more

High schools: Lancaster hires former UB star Tony Watson as boys basketball coach Read more

High school roundup: East Aurora, Williamsville East boys tennis teams reach state championships Read more

Swimming: Erik Brady: Buffalo man perfected freestyle swimming, but his story was almost forgotten – until now Read more

Today in sports history: June 8

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.