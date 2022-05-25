[BN] Blitz: OTA Observations: Jordan Poyer absent, Gabe Davis goes deep

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 25, 2022

OTA Observations: Jordan Poyer absent, Gabe Davis goes deep and hands are thrown

It's a pretty typical move when it comes to voluntary practice sessions. A player in search for a new contract makes his statement by not showing up for OTAs and sometimes minicamp.

So it shouldn't have been too much of a surprise to learn of Jordan Poyer's absence this week as the Bills are working out together.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he saw Poyer at Micah Hyde’s charity softball game in Buffalo last week and had a good conversation with him ... "but business is business right now."

Tuesday’s practice session was the second of 10 voluntary “organized team activity” on-field sessions the Bills will hold this spring. Poyer was one of only a few players not on the field during the session.

Among Mark Gaughan's observations: The Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis connection picked up where it left off, Von Miller looked fast, hands were thrown.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

MVP bets on Allen piling up: Caesars Sportsbook said Allen leads in number of tickets with 12% of all NFL MVP bets taken to this point and leads in dollars with 16% of the money wagered there. Read more

Photos: It's been a few months since you've seen your Buffalo Bills in action. Here's a photo gallery from OTAs. View photos

Josh Allen on The Match: “I can’t confirm nor deny any of the allegation of where I’m at,” Allen said, when asked where he was. “I don’t want Tom and Aaron to know what I’m doing right now. I’m on a golf course. Got a big match coming up. Gotta make sure I’m ready and primed for it.” Read more

Rooney Rule revamped: From the AP: "The NFL has expanded the Rooney Rule again, this time to include quarterbacks coaches in a further effort to diversify the coaching ranks. The change was announced Tuesday at the owners meeting in Atlanta by Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer." Read more

Zach Wilson has bulked up: The Jets' quarterback finished his rookie season at 208 pounds. He's at OTAs at his new weight of 221 pounds and thinks he performs better while carrying a little more weight on his 6-foot-2 frame. Read more

Goodbye Pro Bowl?: From ESPN: "The league has spoken to players and NFL teams and is now exploring alternatives to the weeklong Pro Bowl celebration, which could include the elimination of the traditional tackle game, commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Tuesday." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Hockey: Facing elimination, Amerks back home to try to solve Laval's Cayden Primeau Read more

Sabres' Rasmus Asplund leading all players in goals at IIHF World Championship Read more

High schools: Sacred Heart's Carrie Owens retires from coaching; set to undergo recently approved FDA surgery Read more

Orchard Park girls rugby wins High School National Championship Read more

Katherine Krause claims title in all-Nardin final at All-Catholic tennis Read more

Williamsville East softball knocks off Niagara Wheatfield, aims for fifth consecutive A1 title Read more

Updated Section VI, Monsignor Martin playoff scoreboard in baseball, softball and lacrosse Read more

Today in sports history: May 25

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.