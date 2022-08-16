[BN] Blitz: Optimism abounds for Bills at Jim Kelly's charity golf tournament

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 16, 2022

Optimism abounds for Bills' upcoming season at Jim Kelly's annual charity golf tournament

Perhaps for the first time since the early 90s, the Buffalo Bills are betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. Their quarterback is the favorite to win the league's Most Valuable Player award.

Expectations are understandably high, especially after the Bills brought in what they are considering their missing piece in Von Miller.

It's not just fans who are dreaming of a Lombardi Trophy.

“That window of opportunity to win a championship, we're right in the infancy stages of it," said Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith. "This team is built to win. Now we've just got to go out and have fun and execute.”

Jim Kelly's 35th annual charity golf tournament was Monday at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia, and optimism for this Bills season was beaming from every hole, Jay Skurski reported from the event.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Giants claim former Bills CB: Cornerback Olaijah Griffin, who was released Sunday by the Buffalo Bills, was claimed on waivers Monday by the New York Giants, according to the transaction wire. Read more

Miller in NFL Network Top 100: Von Miller returned to the NFL’s Top 100 Players list as voted by the players when he was selected at No. 93. Read more

Just three years ago, zero Bills players made the list. Could five make it this year? Read more

Josh's Jaqs ready for third edition: The newest edition features a collectible box design in a Buffalo red color and a word search and is available at PLBSE.com and Wegman’s stories in WNY. Read more

Mailbag: Who made Jay Skurski's list of 3 up and 3 down? Does Matt Barkley have a shot at QB2? Which running backs make the roster? Are people overrating Gabe Davis? Those answers and others are in this week's mailbag. Read more

Who's calling plays in New England? From the Associated Press: "With the second preseason game fast approaching and its regular-season opener a month away, New England’s offense is still evolving and doesn’t have a clear play-caller." Read more

Get ready for more flags: The first week of the preseason featured 15 flags for illegal contact penalties. The entire 2021 regular season saw just 36 such penalties. Get used to it. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Hockey: Tyson Kozak's developing skills aid in journey to be a Sabres prospect Read more

Getzville's Hayley Scamurra to represent U.S. at IIHF Women's World Championship Read more

High schools: 25 to Watch: Clara Strack, Hamburg basketball Read more

25 to Watch: See which high school athletes have made the list so far Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 16

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.