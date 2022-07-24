[BN] Blitz: Opening day of training camp: Bills one of only 6 NFL teams 'on the road'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 24, 2022

Opening day of training camp: Buffalo Bills one of only 6 NFL teams 'on the road'

The wait is over. Six months and one day after one of the most painful losses in franchise history (heck, maybe football history), the Buffalo Bills open training camp today at St. John Fisher University.

They are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl.

But today they're also part of "an endangered fraternity," Mark Gaughan wrote.

The Bills are one of only six clubs that are spending training camp away from their team facilities this summer.

By now, you're probably more than ready for camp to start. We've spent the recent weeks and months getting you prepared for football season with just about everything you need to know about the Bills. Miss anything?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How much does size matter? Apparently not much in the NFL. Bills had the 30th “biggest” roster in the NFL last season, based on heights and weights and factoring the snap counts of all the players on the field, according to an annual study by Football Outsiders. Read more

Mailbag: Who starts opposite Tre White if the All-Pro corner is ready to start the season? What do we know about Ken Dorsey? He was endorsed by Josh Allen, so that’s a plus, but does his game plan differ from Brian Daboll? Is training camp really the bonding experience some coaches and commentators make it out to be? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Inside Von Miller: In case you missed it, Katherine Fitzgerald took Buffalo News readers inside the "missing piece" with an informative deep dive on what makes Von Miller more than just a superstar on the field. Read more

How much the Bills and each NFL team made in national revenue in 2021-22: The figures were revealed Friday as the publicly owned Green Bay Packers released financial data from the fiscal year April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The only publicly owned team in the NFL, the Packers are required to disclose their year-end financial documents. By doing so, the Packers provide a rare glimpse into the mega-money world of the NFL. Read more

'Does anybody want to talk about it?' Douglas “Rome” Hunt asked many of his youngest and most troubled football players to attend his weekly “Building Greatness” mentoring group, a forum he co-founded to provide children with a warm meal, safe space for open dialogue and life skills such as anger management and financial literacy. Jason Wolf wrote about the youth football coach who's a shepherd through the Buffalo mass shooting. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres forward Arttu Ruotsalainen signs deal to play in Switzerland Read more

How Eric Comrie broke through 'ceiling,' earned opportunity with Sabres Read more

Basketball: Fourth-quarter comeback lifts UB's Blue Collar U to TBT Syracuse regional final Read more

St. Bonaventure's Brown & White has short stay in TBT Read more

Baseball: As interim manager Jeff Ware awaits word on his fate, Bisons blank Rochester to open homestand Read more

Today in sports history: July 24

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.