[BN] Blitz: Only one thing to say after Bills rout Pittsburgh – bring on Kansas City

Oct. 10, 2022

Only one thing to say after Bills rout Pittsburgh – bring on Kansas City

No, there wasn't a trap. The Steelers and Mike Tomlin weren't going to come into Highmark Stadium with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett making his first start and catch this Buffalo Bills team looking ahead to a playoff rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And now that Week 5 is over, and the Bills are 4-1 after a convincing 38-3 rout over the Steelers, there's only one thing for Bills players and fans to say: Bring on the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Ryan O'Halloran wrote: "The opener against the Los Angeles Rams created acceptable buzz, but overall, the Bills’ first five games have merely been a giant appetizer for Reid against defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Mahomes against Von Miller and Jones against Josh Allen."

It's the game you've had circled on your calendar since Tyreek Hill flashed the peace sign at Matt Milano. It's the game the Bills have had circled as a test to see if they've gotten over the Kansas City hump, even if they say publicly that it's just another game. “It’s OK to be a little excited and embrace the challenge,” Ed Oliver said.

So, yeah, bring on Kansas City. Here's O'Halloran's column.

Observations: Gabe Davis simply makes Buffalo's offense more explosive, and you don't need much more proof of that than by watching Sunday's game. Davis caught three passes for 171 yards and scored two touchdowns in the blowout win over the Steelers. Jay Skurski's observations lead with more on Davis' big day, and includes other news and notes from the game. Read more

Shakir, Cook make memories: Wide receiver Khalil Shakir and running back James Cook each scored NFL touchdowns for the first time. “A lot of guys have planned celebrations and things like that, and I always told myself that I was going to keep the first football that I scored,” Shakir said on his touchdown. “I was like, obviously I’d keep it. But for some reason, I threw it.” Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen’s 434 passing yards were second most in Bills history and a record for a non-overtime game. He now leads the NFL in passing yards (1,651) and passing TDs (14). Mark Gaughan took a closer look at Allen’s spectacular contributions against the Steelers. Read more

Report card: It took a while, but the running game, Buffalo's least consistent facet, got going. Still it wasn't perfect like the run defense was. Here is Jay Skurski's report card from the 38-3 win. Read more

Three questions: When have we ever seen this kind of dominance from the Bills? You know a big segment of the fan base still has PTSD from The Drought and isn’t yet comfortable rooting for this kind of a juggernaut. Please, can you give us some things to worry about after a 35-point victory? What roster-building lessons can be drawn from Pittsburgh’s 1-4 start? Mark Gaughan has the answers. Read more

Defense is on a roll: The Bills have allowed just seven points in the second half for the season. They’ve pitched shutouts in the second half in four of their five games. Read more

Mahomes a home underdog for the first time: The Bills opened as -1.5 favorites in Week 6. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has rarely been an underdog anywhere, but has never been an underdog at home. Read more

