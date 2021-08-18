[BN] Blitz: On this day: Looking back at the Jim Kelly signing

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: Another day, another dominant performance from Josh Allen, who opened the 11-on-11 portion of the practice completing all of his first 15 pass attempts. Six of those went to Cole Beasley and four to Emmanuel Sanders. Brian Daboll also talked Tuesday about focusing on the fundamentals during preseason games as well as some thinking on roster decisions. Mark Gaughan has more from practice. Read more

Dawkins opens up about virus struggle: Left tackle Dion Dawkins said his Covid-19 infection landed him in the hospital for four days. “I don't want to like scare anybody, but there was moments that I was like, I don't know if I'm gonna make this,” he said after Tuesday’s training camp practice. Read more