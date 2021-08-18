 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: On this day: Looking back at the Jim Kelly signing
[BN] Blitz: On this day: Looking back at the Jim Kelly signing

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 18, 2021

Jim Kelly with Bills General Manager Bill Polian, signing autographs shortly after signing with the Bills in 1986. 

[BN] Chronicles: Jim Kelly signs with the Bills on Aug. 18, 1986

Josh Allen was the talk of the NFL for a few days earlier this month when he signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension that will keep him in Buffalo through 2028.

That type of contract is the price of a franchise quarterback, and a franchise quarterback Allen is.

How times have changed.

Thirty-five years ago today, the Bills made Jim Kelly the highest-paid player in league history with a five-year, $7.5 million contract. Bills fans lined overpasses along the 33 to welcome Kelly to the city as the Bills’ new million-dollar arm.

In what was then viewed by at least one local newspaper editorial board as “media overkill,” Channels 2, 4, and 7 each cut out of network news to carry extended coverage of the Kelly press event.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: Another day, another dominant performance from Josh Allen, who opened the 11-on-11 portion of the practice completing all of his first 15 pass attempts. Six of those went to Cole Beasley and four to Emmanuel Sanders. Brian Daboll also talked Tuesday about focusing on the fundamentals during preseason games as well as some thinking on roster decisions. Mark Gaughan has more from practice. Read more

Dawkins opens up about virus struggle: Left tackle Dion Dawkins said his Covid-19 infection landed him in the hospital for four days. “I don't want to like scare anybody, but there was moments that I was like, I don't know if I'm gonna make this,” he said after Tuesday’s training camp practice. Read more

Another anniversary: Forty-eight years ago yesterday, Herb Mul-Key made history on the opening kickoff at Rich Stadium. But, as Erik Brady writes, that's not nearly the best part of his story. Read more

Photos, video from camp: James P. McCoy has the photo gallery from practice Tuesday. View photos

And here's a video of the linebackers working on a drill. Watch

Dolegala back with Green Bay: Former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala is re-signing with the Green Bay Packers, his agent told the NFL Network. Read more

Bright light: In case you missed it, the Bills are quite happy to have Star Lotulelei back with the team. The big man is ready to win. “The time is now,” Lotulelei said. “In the NFL, there’s never ‘a next year, we have next year.’ You can never think like that, so time is now." Read more

Top 30 over 30: NFL.com ranked the top 30 NFL players over the age of the age of 30. The Bills, who have a pretty young roster, had no representatives on the list. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Colleges: Report: St. Bonaventure to name Duke's Joe Manhertz as new athletic director Read more

Three WNY athletes in running for NCAA Woman of the Year honor Read more

Sabres: Sabres round out development staff by hiring Tim Kennedy, Nathan Paetsch Read more

Rangers fans purchase billboard urging Sabres to trade Jack Eichel Read more

High school: Axing of Williamsville East girls soccer coach Chris Durr draws ire Read more

Soccer: FC Buffalo Women, Niagara standout Araujo signs pro deal in France Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

