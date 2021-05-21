[BN] Blitz: On Josh Allen's 25th birthday, a look at his accomplishments

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 21, 2021

Happy birthday to Josh Allen: Here's where Bills QB stands in under-25 history

It's hard to believe it, but Josh Allen has barely sniffed his prime as a pro football quarterback.

Today is his 25th birthday, and the Bills' quarterback is in the middle of an offseason that will have him facing MVP expectations when the season starts in less than four months.

Allen has accomplished quite a lot in three NFL seasons.

In fact, as Mark Gaughan notes, he's probably done a little more in that short time than most people realize.

His 92 total touchdowns is tied for third among quarterbacks in NFL history before the age of 25. Only Dan Marino and Jameis Winston had more. He also ranks tied for fifth in most regular-season wins by a starting quarterback by age 25.