[BN] Blitz: Oliver leads resurgent run defense into its biggest challenge

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 18, 2021

Ed Oliver leads Bills' resurgent run defense into its biggest challenge yet

The combination of experience, continuity and talent has allowed Buffalo's run defense to blossom so far in 2021.

A big reason for the success is the big leap forward Ed Oliver has made. Pro Football Focus' grades and rankings aren't perfect, but their formula provides at least an explanation for the big man's improvement.

Last season, Oliver ranked 135th out of 138 graded players in run defense. So far this season, Oliver is 15th of 128 interior defensive linemen who have played at least 64 snaps.

“There is a lot more discipline in his play,” defensive line coach Eric Washington said.

No doubt, the return of Star Lotulelei has helped, too.

Buffalo's numbers have been padded by playing weaker competition. Tonight, Derrick Henry brings a skill set unlike any the Bills have faced so far this season.