[BN] Blitz: Offseason stages: grief, anger, sadness and the wait for 'next year'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 29, 2023

The stages of the offseason for Buffalo Bills fans: grief, anger, sadness and the wait for 'next year'

Buffalo Bills fans are used to this feeling. They've never felt any other feeling days after a season with high expectations ends.

Change the lyrics around in that Green Day song ... "Wake me up when September begins."

It seems so far away, and it is. In a perfect world, Bills fans would be waking up this morning in an Atlanta hotel room. Instead, they will have to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs do battle once again to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

"It just seemed like we were waiting for something to explode that never even lit," Bills fan William Fichtner said. “I don’t know. But you tell me: Did it feel like that?” About 24 hours after the loss, we asked a group of Bills fans for their reflections. They're going through the stages: grief, anger and the wait for next year ... again.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Why this playoff loss hits harder The story arc always seemed to stay the same. But this year felt different. “We controlled our own destiny,” said Chris Gallagher, a fan from Kenmore, in an informal Buffalo News fan survey conducted a day after the game, “and it hurt.” More than normal. Here's why. Read more

Championship Sunday predictions: The four best teams are standing. Who will make it to Super Bowl weekend two weeks from now in Arizona? Here's how Ryan O'Halloran sees today playing out in Philadelphia and Kansas City. Read more

Mailbag: Should Josh Allen's elbow be a concern moving forward? Do the Buffalo Bills need a nastier edge? What happened to those six-minute, move-the-chains drives? Did the Bengals have the better footing in the snow? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Hamlin gives thanks: From Katherine Fitzgerald: "In a nearly six-minute video, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gave thanks to everyone who has helped him in his continued recovery, saying he has been 'blown away from all the support' he has received. Hamlin posted the video on Instagram on Saturday, captioning it 'From The Heart.' " Read more

Bills need Brown to elevate his game: Protecting Josh Allen is a priority this offseason and will be for the foreseeable future. Can the Buffalo Bills trust that right tackle Spencer Brown will take a big step forward? Jay Skurski wrote about what's next for Brown and the Bills' offensive line. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

