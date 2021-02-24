[BN] Blitz: Offseason questions: Singletary's dip leaves lots to consider

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills offseason questions: Devin Singletary's dip leaves Bills plenty to consider

In what was a breakout and explosive season for Buffalo's offense, running back Devin Singletary was the opposite of those descriptors.

The second-year back had a 5.1-yard average on 151 carries in 2019. In 2020, he carried 156 times for 687 yards, a 4.4-yard average. Those numbers a product, in part, of the better run blocking the Bills got in 2019.

General Manager Brandon Beane said after the season ended that it was "so unfair to look at the running backs to point blame on the running game."

Beane sort of has a point. Running the football was at times an afterthought for the Bills and Josh Allen, who dominated through the air for most of the season. When the Bills ran, a lot of times it was while they were protecting the lead.