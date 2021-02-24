 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Offseason questions: Singletary's dip leaves lots to consider
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Offseason questions: Singletary's dip leaves lots to consider

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 24, 2021

Devin Singletary

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary.

Bills offseason questions: Devin Singletary's dip leaves Bills plenty to consider

In what was a breakout and explosive season for Buffalo's offense, running back Devin Singletary was the opposite of those descriptors.

The second-year back had a 5.1-yard average on 151 carries in 2019. In 2020, he carried 156 times for 687 yards, a 4.4-yard average. Those numbers a product, in part, of the better run blocking the Bills got in 2019.

General Manager Brandon Beane said after the season ended that it was "so unfair to look at the running backs to point blame on the running game."

Beane sort of has a point. Running the football was at times an afterthought for the Bills and Josh Allen, who dominated through the air for most of the season. When the Bills ran, a lot of times it was while they were protecting the lead.

In the second part of a series on key offseason questions facing the Bills, Mark Gaughan looks at where Singletary stands after his second season and makes some sense of what went wrong in 2020.

READ MORE

Sports Talk LIVE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Pinto Ron has heart surgery: Ken Johnson, aka “Pinto Ron," underwent open heart surgery Tuesday. His daughter, Danielle, updated friends and fans. Read more

Offseason questions: In part one of the series, Vic Carucci looked at whether now is the time to give Josh Allen a contract extension. "Holding off on a contract extension doesn't have to signal even the slightest trepidation about the team's willingness to make a long-term commitment." Read more

The dual legacies of DeMaurice Smith: ESPN's Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham took a deep dive into DeMaurice Smith’s "complicated tenure at the NFLPA, his two CBAs, all the fights — and how we got to 17 games." Read more

Big gap between Disney and NFL: According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the NFL initially asked for $3.5 billion per year for Monday Night Football. Disney offered $2.4 billion. Read more

Previous reporting from CNBC: "The NFL is asking for a 100% increase in TV rights payments, but Disney is pushing back." Read more

Best sports docs: With Oscar season nearing and several major sporting events on the horizon, here's a look at the best sports documentaries of all time, according to IMDb and Metacritic scores. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Sabres refuse to take excuses in solid win over Devils Read more

The Wraparound: Sabres solve back-to-back dilemma, run past Devils Read more

Sabres Notebook: Borgen joins McCabe on injured list, Bryson debuts Read more

Baseball: MLB is deadening baseballs to liven up the game. Pitchers and managers approve. Read more

Colleges: UB seeks approval for limited attendance at remaining home basketball games Read more

Josh Mballa's double-double leads UB men's basketball in rout at Northern Illinois Read more

High schools: Williamsville South girls basketball trying to recover from graduation losses, pandemic's impact Read more

Williamsville South's Amari DeBerry named McDonald's All-American Read more

Section VI, Monsignor Martin give schools options of hosting home fans at games Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News