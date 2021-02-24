[BN] Blitz: Offseason questions: Singletary's dip leaves lots to consider

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 24, 2021
Bills offseason questions: Devin Singletary's dip leaves Bills plenty to consider
In what was a breakout and explosive season for Buffalo's offense, running back Devin Singletary was the opposite of those descriptors.
The second-year back had a 5.1-yard average on 151 carries in 2019. In 2020, he carried 156 times for 687 yards, a 4.4-yard average. Those numbers a product, in part, of the better run blocking the Bills got in 2019.
General Manager Brandon Beane said after the season ended that it was "so unfair to look at the running backs to point blame on the running game."
Beane sort of has a point. Running the football was at times an afterthought for the Bills and Josh Allen, who dominated through the air for most of the season. When the Bills ran, a lot of times it was while they were protecting the lead.
In the second part of a series on key offseason questions facing the Bills, Mark Gaughan looks at where Singletary stands after his second season and makes some sense of what went wrong in 2020.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Pinto Ron has heart surgery: Ken Johnson, aka “Pinto Ron," underwent open heart surgery Tuesday. His daughter, Danielle, updated friends and fans. Read more
Offseason questions: In part one of the series, Vic Carucci looked at whether now is the time to give Josh Allen a contract extension. "Holding off on a contract extension doesn't have to signal even the slightest trepidation about the team's willingness to make a long-term commitment." Read more
The dual legacies of DeMaurice Smith: ESPN's Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham took a deep dive into DeMaurice Smith’s "complicated tenure at the NFLPA, his two CBAs, all the fights — and how we got to 17 games." Read more
Big gap between Disney and NFL: According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the NFL initially asked for $3.5 billion per year for Monday Night Football. Disney offered $2.4 billion. Read more
Previous reporting from CNBC: "The NFL is asking for a 100% increase in TV rights payments, but Disney is pushing back." Read more
Best sports docs: With Oscar season nearing and several major sporting events on the horizon, here's a look at the best sports documentaries of all time, according to IMDb and Metacritic scores. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Sabres refuse to take excuses in solid win over Devils Read more
The Wraparound: Sabres solve back-to-back dilemma, run past Devils Read more
Sabres Notebook: Borgen joins McCabe on injured list, Bryson debuts Read more
Baseball: MLB is deadening baseballs to liven up the game. Pitchers and managers approve. Read more
Colleges: UB seeks approval for limited attendance at remaining home basketball games Read more
Josh Mballa's double-double leads UB men's basketball in rout at Northern Illinois Read more
High schools: Williamsville South girls basketball trying to recover from graduation losses, pandemic's impact Read more
Williamsville South's Amari DeBerry named McDonald's All-American Read more
Section VI, Monsignor Martin give schools options of hosting home fans at games Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.