[BN] Blitz: Offseason questions: Is now the time for Allen's extension?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 23, 2021
Bills offseason questions: Is now the time for Josh Allen to get a contract extension?
A lot of the questions facing the Bills' salary cap situation hinge on how much money Josh Allen is going to be making in the future.
The quarterback will be a member of the Bills for a long time. That much is clear after the season he just finished up.
The Bills are under no immediate pressure to sign him, and, theoretically, they could wait. They could exercise their option on his fifth season and keep up relatively cheaply through the 2022 season.
However, "the longer you wait, the more expensive it's going to be," said Joel Corry, a former sports agent who covers contract situations for CBS Sports.
Allen is likely to fetch a contract like Deshaun Watson's.
But, if the Bills keep waiting, we could see this situation end up like Dak Prescott in Dallas. That, for now, seems like the unlikely path.
In the first part of our series on key offseason questions facing the Bills, Vic Carucci looks at whether now is the time to give Josh Allen a contract extension.
