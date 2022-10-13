[BN] Blitz: Offensive tackles for Bills, Chiefs on spot with big stakes on line

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 13, 2022

Mark Gaughan: Offensive tackles for Bills, Chiefs on spot with big stakes on line

In the end, it's just the sixth regular season game on a schedule of 17 of them.

But it's more than that.

The Bills and Chiefs look to be on track to face each other again in order to reach the Super Bowl, and the Bills would like nothing more than for that game to be at Highmark Stadium. And the Chiefs would love to have the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium host that one.

So Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins of the Bills and Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie for the Chiefs have a lot riding on Sunday.

As Mark Gaughan explains: "For the offensive tackles, the benefit of home-field advantage matters at least a little, more than other positions, even if they don’t want to admit it. Kansas City and Buffalo are two of the toughest places to play in the NFL, with two of the most rabid fan bases. The deafening noise from the home crowd when the opponent has the ball gives at least a small edge to the home team’s edge rushers."

Practicing and mastering the silent count can only go so far.

Tre’Davious White returns to practice: For the first time this season, Buffalo's All-Pro cornerback was on the practice field. Now, a 21-day window is started for the Bills to either activate White or move him to injured reserve. He won't play this weekend. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on White, and the latest on the injury report. Read more

Hyde undergoes successful neck surgery: Hyde, who was placed on injured reserve last month, had a herniated disk in his neck repaired on Sept. 29, according to a league source. Read more

Why Bills-Chiefs isn't in prime time: There are a few things at play, but as an aside, from Alan Pergament: "All the discussion over whether the game should have been in prime time ignores the fact that the 4:25 p.m. Sunday NFL window almost always gets more viewership than NBC’s 'Sunday Night Football.'" Read more

'May the Bills be with you': That's what the man in the Bills Vader suit says to many of those who greet him at Buffalo Bills games. The man in the suit is, in real life, chief of human resources and resource management at a defense-related health agency. Erik Brady meets Bills Vader. Read more

PlayAction podcast: It is still early, but there are implications for the postseason this Sunday in Kansas City. Find out where the Bills have some opportunities to exploit weaknesses, even with the Chiefs' dynamic offense, as Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's marquee AFC matchup with 12 minutes of smart, concise analysis. Listen here

Andy Reid's decision chart: From the Kansas City Star: "The two-point conversion attempts were all the rage in Kansas City on Monday, and both were indeed against the traditional grain, but there was another coaching decision that had a far greater effect on the game." Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 13

