[BN] Blitz: Offensive tackle features top-end talent, but then a drop-off

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 6, 2022

NFL draft preview: Offensive tackle features top-end talent, but then a drop-off

Three tackles could be taken in the first 10 picks of the draft later this month, which would be a first since 2013. Last year, four tackles were taken in the entire first round.

It's likely this year will see more.

Ickey Ekwonu out of North Carolina State, Evan Neal from Alabama, Mississippi State's Charles Cross, and Trevor Penning from Northern Iowa are among the big names to know, but after those guys, and a few others, there's a steep talent drop-off at offensive tackle.

"Day 2 and Day 3 depth is below average, with many of the prospects on the wrong side of the line dividing their ceiling from their floor," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.

In the fourth part of our series previewing the draft at each position, Jay Skurski takes a look at the offensive tackle, where the Bills are pretty set.

Ryan Bates: 'I want to be a Bill': It was an interesting few weeks for the offensive lineman. “I told (GM Brandon) Beane at the end of the season, I want to be a Bill and I want to stay in Buffalo. And thankfully, it came to the conclusion where I get to stay in Buffalo for the next four years." Read more

Coastal Carolina TE to make visit: According to a report Tuesday from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Bills will use one of their 30 pre-draft visits on Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely. Read more

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is also expected to visit the Bills. Read more

