[BN] Blitz: Offense review: Receivers made most catches in 25 years

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 1, 2021
Offense review: Bills receiving corps put up top NFL season in 25 years
Just three seasons ago, the Bills had 115 catches made by wide receivers. That number remains tied for the worst total by any NFL team in the past 12 years.
In 2020, Bills receivers, led by Stefon Diggs, made 312 catches, good for the most since the Atlanta Falcons' wideouts caught 315 in 1995.
The year after that putrid season in 2017, Josh Allen's rookie year saw the quarterback throwing to the likes of Zay Jones, Robert Foster and Kelvin Benjamin.
These are not your older brother's Bills.
Diggs led the league in receptions, Cole Beasley set a new career high and the Bills got great production from rookie Gabriel Davis.
Mark Gaughan reviewed the Bills' offense, leading with that wide receiver group, and has some analysis and a look ahead.
Eat like the pros! Chef Darian Bryan shows us how to make Mitch Morse's favorite dish – pan-roasted turkey breast with quinoa and veggies. Learn how to make this hearty meal at home. Watch Now >>
Dig In, Buffalo | Sponsored
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Josh Allen: Big improvement, but what happens next?: In case you missed it yesterday, we published two new stories on Josh Allen.
One, from Mark Gaughan, an analysis that shows how the quarterback improved his accuracy at all distances, not just on deep balls. Read more
Where does Allen go from here? He was arguably the most improved player in the league this year. From Jason Wolf, here's how Allen plans to get better in 2021. Read more
Mailbag: Over the weekend, Jay Skurski's first offseason mailbag was published. Is Devin Singletary guaranteed to be back? Will the Bills move on from John Brown? Who was the biggest surprise in 2020? Could Christian Wade be an option at running back? Skurski answered those questions and others. Read more
The Rams keep betting first-round picks are overrated: From The Ringer: "After trading multiple draft picks and Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford on Saturday night, L.A. may go seven years without a first-round selection. That strategy hasn’t been seen since the 1980s – but can it work in the modern NFL?" Read more
Does the Super Bowl make sense?: Does it really determine a champion? From Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr: "Welcome to a world where, among other differences: One kick drifted a few feet to the left, a coin toss came up tails rather than heads, and your Super Bowl heroes are not who they were." As you can tell, Scott Norwood is involved. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: This Sabres loss was about way more than goaltending. Read more
Casey Mittelstadt deployed as Sabres' extra attacker during "really good game." Read more
Rasmus Ristolainen creates 'chaos,' but Sabres' problems persist in loss. Read more
College hoops: Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway boost St. Bonaventure to torrid start. Read more
Dayton hands Bona women fourth straight loss. Read more
Canisius basketball postponed due to positive Covid-19 test. Read more
Beauts: Beauts shut out, will play series finale against Boston. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.