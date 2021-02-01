[BN] Blitz: Offense review: Receivers made most catches in 25 years

Mailbag: Over the weekend, Jay Skurski's first offseason mailbag was published. Is Devin Singletary guaranteed to be back? Will the Bills move on from John Brown? Who was the biggest surprise in 2020? Could Christian Wade be an option at running back? Skurski answered those questions and others. Read more

The Rams keep betting first-round picks are overrated: From The Ringer: "After trading multiple draft picks and Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford on Saturday night, L.A. may go seven years without a first-round selection. That strategy hasn’t been seen since the 1980s – but can it work in the modern NFL?" Read more