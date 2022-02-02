[BN] Blitz: Offense review: Bills killed defenses with play-action pass

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills part of Flores lawsuit: The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Brian Flores includes an interesting Bills detail. Tim McDonnell, the Giants’ co-director of player personnel, allegedly mentioned Brian Daboll when texting with Flores. “‘Heard Daboll isn’t happy with Sean [McDermott] in Buffalo ... might be able to get out if he doesn’t get a head job… thoughts?” Read more

Josh Allen gets his wish: "I do know there's a guy in this building that I'm a huge advocate for,” Allen said at his end-of-season news conference. “I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football." It was a strong endorsement for Ken Dorsey, and the Bills on Tuesday made Dorsey their new offensive coordinator. Read more