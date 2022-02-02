[BN] Blitz: Offense review: Bills killed defenses with play-action pass

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 2, 2022
Offense review: Josh Allen & Co. killed defenses with play-action pass
The longest touchdown pass of Josh Allen's career was two years in the making. The 75-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis in Kansas City traveled 57 yards in the air.
It came, of course, on a play-action fake that involved Devin Singletary and Reggie Gilliam.
For the second straight season, Allen led the NFL in play-action dropbacks and yards off play-action passing, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bills used play action on 32.7% of Allen's dropbacks, the fifth highest rate in the league.
The top of that list is a who's who of the NFL's best.
"You don’t need a good running game to be a good play-action team, but what you need the running game for is the physical element of the game,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said at midseason. Chargers QB Justin Herbert was second behind Allen.
It wasn't just play action that opened up Buffalo's offense.
Here’s The News’ annual analytics-based review of some of the key trends for the Bills’ offense in 2021.
Bills part of Flores lawsuit: The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Brian Flores includes an interesting Bills detail. Tim McDonnell, the Giants’ co-director of player personnel, allegedly mentioned Brian Daboll when texting with Flores. “‘Heard Daboll isn’t happy with Sean [McDermott] in Buffalo ... might be able to get out if he doesn’t get a head job… thoughts?” Read more
Josh Allen gets his wish: "I do know there's a guy in this building that I'm a huge advocate for,” Allen said at his end-of-season news conference. “I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football." It was a strong endorsement for Ken Dorsey, and the Bills on Tuesday made Dorsey their new offensive coordinator. Read more
End of an era: Bills fans won't miss Tom Brady too much. Brady went 33-3 as a starter against the Bills, his most victories over any other team in a career that spanned 22 seasons and ends at 44 years old. Tuesday, the future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement from the league. Read more
On the market: The Denver Broncos are looking for a new owner in what’s expected to be the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history. Read more
Tom Brady changed football forever: From The Ringer: "The story of Brady’s career is the story of the NFL for the past two decades. You cannot tell one without the other." Read more
