[BN] Blitz: Observations: Tre'Davious White's injury looms large after Bills' big win

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 26, 2021
Observations: Tre'Davious White's injury looms large after Bills' big win
With 6:21 remaining in the first half, a play that ended in an incomplete pass may have been the biggest play of Thursday night's lopsided 31-6 Bills win in New Orleans.
The play ended with All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White on the turf, and he stayed down on the field as trainers looked at him. Then, after Sean McDermott and the trainers led White off the field, White slammed his helmet down in frustration before going to the sideline medical tent.
Playing their fifth backup quarterback in 11 games, Trevor Siemian, the Bills were able to get by without much issue.
If White misses a significant amount of time, the defense might be in big trouble, Jay Skurski wrote. Because "White is on a very short list of players the Bills could least afford to lose."
Skurski's observations from the Thanksgiving night win start with White and include the major shakeup on offense, Cody Ford's injury, Josh Allen's numbers and more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Knox shines but miscues abound: Dawson Knox’s breakout season continued with a pair of touchdown catches. But despite the 31-6 final score, it wasn't all positive for the Bills Thursday night. "There was little to feel good about outside of the scoreboard and Knox’s dominant performance," Jason Wolf wrote in his column. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: The Bills used play action and misdirection to free their skill players up in space. Their balanced attack enabled the play action success. Mark Gaughan took a closer look at the plays that shaped the outcome of the game. Read more
Defense gets physical: Why did Ed Oliver play so well? He estimated he bought 40 tickets for family from around Louisiana. “So I basically played for free. My mom was in the box so I played for free,” he said. “But I know they appreciate it.” He had other reasons, of course. Led by Oliver up front, the Bills' defense got back to being physical in the blowout win. Read more
Quarter-by-quarter analysis: Here's Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the game. Read more
Where's the flag? Sean McDermott expressed frustration that a penalty wasn't called on Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo early in the third quarter. Read more
Twitter reactions: Bills fans on Twitter had love for Josh Allen and Dawson Knox, but concern for Tre White's injury. Read more
Photos: James P. McCoy takes us inside the Superdome with a photo gallery from all the action. The night ended with Josh Allen taking a selfie from the field with his family behind him in the stands. View photos
Diggs' mom chooses Trevon: Stefon Diggs’ mom, Stephanie, was supposed to watch football from the couch Thursday, instead of attending either of the games her sons were playing in on Thanksgiving. Instead, she was at AT&T Stadium in Texas to watch Trevon and the Cowboys lose, 36-33. "After my mom went to my brother’s game, I’m a little jealous. I love you mom," Stefon said. Read more
Flat Josh Allen finally connects with Allen family: Josh's parents, Joel and Lavonne, were joined by Josh's sisters Makenna and Nicala posing behind the Flat Allen sign. It was a feel-good conclusion to Alyssa O'Reilly's lighthearted task. Read more
