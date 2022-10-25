[BN] Blitz: Observations: Tre'Davious White is 'making great progress'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 25, 2022

Observations: Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is 'making great progress'

Tre'Davious White is close to getting back on the field during a game, but that doesn't mean he'll be out there Sunday night when the Bills host the Green Bay Packers after a bye week.

White's 21-day window to to return or go on IR for the year started Oct. 12 when he returned to practice. That means he needs to play by next weekend's road game vs. the Jets.

"It doesn’t seem like we’re that far away from that, but we’ll see how this week goes," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "But so far, so good.”

The Bills will be happy to have him back, though the defense has fared pretty well without him. It ranks No. 1 in the NFL, and the return of an All-Pro cornerback, despite not having played for 11 months, is going to make the defense even better and more difficult to score against.

Jay Skurski's observations from Monday have more on White, plus some notes on the running game and Jordan Poyer.

Walt Corey dies at age 84: Corey, the Bills’ defensive coordinator for all four Super Bowl teams in the 1990s, was hired by the Bills before the 1987 season. Corey's 3-4 defense was known for its simplicity, designed to let the players use their athletic talents and not have those skills inhibited because they have to make a lot of decisions as a play unfolds. "I've always believed that if you have players who can play, you allow them to play. Their individual talents will make the scheme a little more flavorful," Corey told The News in 1988. Read more

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward: Cam Hiller has been readying to wear his Dawson Knox costume Sunday night at Highmark Stadium since he realized the Bills game against the Packers falls on the night before Halloween. Thanks to some Bills Mafia social media magic and the generosity of a diehard fan, he has learned a lesson in paying it forward, too. Read more

Speaking of Dawson Knox... the tight end had himself a feel-good moment in Kansas City before the Bills hit their bye week. Here's a look back. Read more

Jets lose rookie Hall: Running back Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker are both out for the season. Read more

Patriots pummeled: From the Boston Globe: "This was supposed to be a 'gimme' win over an inferior opponent and baby-faced quarterback. A night to get Mac Jones back into the flow of things. And a night to get everyone on the Patriots feeling good about themselves heading into a crucial divisional showdown over the Jets." Instead, a QB controversy continued and a defense was blasted. Read more

What's up with Brady and Rodgers? From The Ringer: "The NFL’s two most senior quarterbacks came into this season with Super Bowl expectations. But seven games in, the Packers and Buccaneers sit at 3-4 and look hapless. Is there hope for them to turn things around? Or might this be a lost season?" Read more

