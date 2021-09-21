[BN] Blitz: Observations: Cody Ford appears to have the job at right guard

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 21, 2021

Observations: Cody Ford looks to have solidified starting job at right guard

Last week, Cody Ford took the majority of snaps at right guard, but it was clear that the Bills were still giving Ike Boettger a shot as they rotated him in.

Perhaps it was an attempt to show Ford that he needed to play better. A wake-up call of sorts.

Whatever the case, it's pretty clear now after Week 2 that Ford, a 2019 second round pick, has earned the starting job without the caveat of having a "backup" that takes snaps away from him.

Ford played all 65 offensive snaps during Buffalo's 35-0 win in Miami Sunday.

“I see his mentality and his attitude, it’s starting to come out, what we saw in college,” head coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

What's contributing to Ford's success?