[BN] Blitz: Observations: Cody Ford appears to have the job at right guard

Sept. 21, 2021
Observations: Cody Ford looks to have solidified starting job at right guard
Last week, Cody Ford took the majority of snaps at right guard, but it was clear that the Bills were still giving Ike Boettger a shot as they rotated him in.
Perhaps it was an attempt to show Ford that he needed to play better. A wake-up call of sorts.
Whatever the case, it's pretty clear now after Week 2 that Ford, a 2019 second round pick, has earned the starting job without the caveat of having a "backup" that takes snaps away from him.
Ford played all 65 offensive snaps during Buffalo's 35-0 win in Miami Sunday.
“I see his mentality and his attitude, it’s starting to come out, what we saw in college,” head coach Sean McDermott said Monday.
What's contributing to Ford's success?
Jay Skurski's observations from Monday's media availability leads with more on Ford, and includes notes on Levi Wallace, game planning and more.
Analyzing Allen: Don't analyze Josh Allen's stats, Jim Kubiak said. Instead, analyze the decisions he's making so far through two games. "When opportunities weren’t there, Allen played smart, checking himself rather than attempting to force a result." Here's why Allen's stat line is misleading, and how the offense looked during a film review. Read more
Position grades: Pitch a shutout, get a perfect score. All three units on defense scored perfect 5s when Mark Gaughan rewatched the game and graded each position group. The offense had some issues, including Cody Ford, who may have earned the starting spot but still has some cleaning up to do. Read more
Matt Milano was in the backfield all day: The Bills sent their talented linebacker to the quarterback as a pass rusher on 11 plays Sunday. It resulted in a sack, another hit on the quarterback and five other pressures. Milano also had five tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup during the 35-0 win. Here's some analysis from Mark Gaughan on what went right. Read more
Rousseau's homecoming goes as planned: Greg Rousseau probably dreamed of playing in an NFL game in his home city many times throughout his football playing life. Could he have dreamed it would be like this, a 35-0 shutout win that featured his first two career sacks in just his second NFL game? Read more
What we learned from the snap counts: Dawson Knox saw a lot of analysis this offseason that said the Bills needed an upgrade at tight end. Through two games, it's hard to get him off the field. Sunday he played 54 of 65 offensive snaps (83%). Jay Skurski has more on Knox's snaps and four other takeaways from the snap counts. Read more
Daboll Watch: Each week, Mark Gaughan charts the personnel groupings used by the Bills' offense and how they fared in each situation. Here's a look at the personnel during the Week 2 win. Read more
Turning in their tickets: The Bills received and granted refund requests for 762 season tickets, the team said Monday, a figure initially reported by WGR 550. Here's more on that, as well as some details on UB's new vaccine policy. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: Alan Pergament was not a huge fan of Matt Millen's work on the broadcast Sunday, though Millen's performance may not have been as bad as social media chatter made it seem. "He doesn’t always get his points across smoothly," Pergament wrote. "But in fairness, he sees plays as they happen, describes replays well and singles out players who make good plays and occasionally those who don’t." Here's a breakdown of the broadcast. Read more
Bills work out CB: The Bills worked out free agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar, according to Pro Football Focus. Read more
NFL fans seem to agree on one thing: The league's new taunting policies are terrible. Read more
