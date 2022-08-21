[BN] Blitz: Observations: Allen, other Bills' starters shine in brief, dominant showing

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 21, 2022

Observations: Josh Allen, other Bills' starters shine in brief, dominant showing against Broncos

In case anyone needed a reminder, Josh Allen is pretty good at this whole quarterback thing. Good enough that some of you probably didn't want him to play Saturday, and don't want him to play in the preseason finale.

And he was good enough Saturday to remind those who wanted him to shake off some rust before the season starts that worries like that are, for the most part, unfounded.

It was just one series, but it needed just six plays. Allen was a perfect 3 for 3, and he hit Gabe Davis for a 28-yard touchdown.

The Buffalo Bills' starters, those who played, had a short day. Some not quite as short at Allen's.

Here are Jay Skurski's observations from the 42-15 win at Highmark Stadium.

A week after causing some fans to wonder whether Matt Barkley had a shot to take over the job as QB2 on the depth chart, Case Keenum bounced back in a big way.

Keenum finished 16 of 18, throwing for 192 yards and a touchdown Saturday.

“Really, when he came in the day after the game last week, you could just tell,” Sean McDermott said. “It wasn't an overreaction, but it was a professional in his approach."

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Keenum's bounce-back performance.

