[BN] Blitz: November an important time for Diggs to give back

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 10, 2021
November an important time for Bills WR Stefon Diggs to give back to community
Thanksgiving season is also birthday season for Stefon Diggs, who will be 28 on Nov. 29.
But instead of celebrating himself, Diggs said he's the type of guy who gives more than he receives.
Tuesday night, Diggs attended at an event at Wegmans in Orchard Park sponsored by Procter & Gamble and PLB Sports & Entertainment (PLBSE). The receiver met fans and took photos with each, all before doing about 30 minutes of questions and answers with the group.
Getting traded to Buffalo during the earlier stages of the pandemic did not allow Diggs to get entrenched in his new community.
"The Mafia, whatever they need, I got them, just like they’ve got me," Diggs said.
Katherine Fitzgerald has more.
