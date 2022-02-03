[BN] Blitz: Northern Iowa tackle recalls rugged workouts with Bills' Spencer Brown

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 3, 2022
NFL Draft 2022: Northern Iowa tackle recalls rugged workouts with Bills' Spencer Brown
Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning doesn’t have much doubt he can make the big jump to the NFL this year.
He watched his former teammate Spencer Brown do it this year for the Buffalo Bills.
“That showed really we can come from anywhere,” Penning said Wednesday at the Senior Bowl. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from the SEC or the Big 10 or a smaller school. If you can ball, you can ball. Having Spencer be able to show out and start as a rookie is awesome.”
Mark Gaughan has the story on the former workout partners.
Advocates want legally binding community benefits agreement in stadium deal: From Sandra Tan: A group of community leaders are continuing the drumbeat to ensure benefits from the Bills' new stadium don't just flow in one direction. "We want our county legislators to insist on a robust community benefits agreement that goes beyond the state minimum for minority and women business-owned enterprises, and that goes beyond paying for a few football helmets for a few teams." Read more
Bills to hire Joe Brady: According to a report Wednesday from NFL Network, the Bills are expected to hire former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their quarterbacks coach. Brady is an intriguing hire by the Bills, as Jay Skurski wrote. Read more
Allen gifts Super Bowl trip to Army veteran: Josh Allen awarded a trip to the Super Bowl to Cory Geisler, who from 2005 to 2012 served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Jay Skurski's notebook has more on Allen's gift, plus notes on Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders. Read more
Tierney leaving team to join Giants: According to a report Wednesday from Dan Duggan with The Athletic, the New York Giants plan to hire Shea Tierney as their quarterbacks coach. Read more
Flores won't drop it: From the Associated Press: "Brian Flores says his lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices will continue even if he becomes a head coach again this offseason." Read more
