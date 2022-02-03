[BN] Blitz: Northern Iowa tackle recalls rugged workouts with Bills' Spencer Brown

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 3, 2022

NFL Draft 2022: Northern Iowa tackle recalls rugged workouts with Bills' Spencer Brown

Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning doesn’t have much doubt he can make the big jump to the NFL this year.

He watched his former teammate Spencer Brown do it this year for the Buffalo Bills.

“That showed really we can come from anywhere,” Penning said Wednesday at the Senior Bowl. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from the SEC or the Big 10 or a smaller school. If you can ball, you can ball. Having Spencer be able to show out and start as a rookie is awesome.”

Mark Gaughan has the story on the former workout partners.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS