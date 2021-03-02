[BN] Blitz: No Watt, now what?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 2, 2021
Analysis: Missing out on J.J. Watt stings some, but Bills' offseason is far from over
So, J.J. Watt will not be a member of the Buffalo Bills next season. The defensive end is heading to Arizona.
Perhaps a lot of you are happy to no longer exist in a world where Watt tweeting about mitochondria sends social media into a frenzy, though some of you may miss the innocent Peloton bio screenshots that start widespread rumors ... that get debunked hours later.
Either way, the Bills are moving on. Sure, they could definitely use a player like Watt, and their interest in him, Jay Skurski wrote, just shows their desire to improve a pass rush that badly needs improving if the Bills have a real shot at winning a Super Bowl.
So, what's next? The offseason is only just beginning.
