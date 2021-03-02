[BN] Blitz: No Watt, now what?

Bills fan sparks Watt rumor: The fan who started the J.J. Watt Peloton rumor sent the tweet and then went to sleep. He woke up and saw that his screenshot had taken on a life of its own. "Some guy from some sports app ripped it off and is getting all the credit and it’s just funny to watch one tweet kind of go through a complete life cycle.” Read more

Kiper explains: Mel Kiper initially had the Bills selecting a running back in the first round. His latest mock shifted to offensive line. "I just said felt like, you know, Josh Allen, your franchise quarterback, the offensive line, some issues there with free agency. You could get a versatile offensive tackle, might be the way to go." Read more