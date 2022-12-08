[BN] Blitz: No Von Miller changes expectations, but season is far from over

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 8, 2022

Mark Gaughan: No Von Miller changes expectations, but season is far from over

Von Miller had initially expressed some optimism that he may only miss one game after he was injured Nov. 24 vs. the Lions.

Now, after exploratory surgery, the edge rusher who changed the way the Bills pressure opposing quarterbacks will not play in another game. The surgery resulted in an ACL repair, sidelining Miller for the remainder of the year.

Surely, now, the expectations for the Bills have changed. With Miller, the Bills had seemed to solve the thing – getting after quarterbacks – that was holding them back.

But, Mark Gaughan wrote, the season is not over.

"There’s no sugarcoating it. Losing Von Miller means the Bills shouldn’t be considered Super Bowl favorites in the AFC, even though they currently hold the No. 1 seed in the conference," Gaughan wrote.

"Adversity,” Poyer said. “How do you handle it?"

We're going to find out.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Wednesday notebook: Miller wasn't the only bad injury news. Matt Milano did not practice as the team prepares for an important Week 14 home game against the New York Jets. Bills coach Sean McDermott said Milano, who is battling knee and leg injuries, is day to day. Jay Skurski's notebook leads with the injury situation and includes the latest on the Odell Beckham Jr. situation. Read more

No criminal charges for Matt Araiza: Former Bills punter Matt Araiza will not face criminal charges related to accusations of gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last year in San Diego, but his legal troubles could be far from over. Read more

Podcast: A lot has changed since the last time the Bills and Jets met. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the differences and also talk about what to expect from Jets quarterback Mike White as they get you ready for Sunday's AFC East matchup in the latest PlayAction podcast. Listen here

Poyer makes a young fan's day: In case you missed it, our Ryan O'Halloran captured the scene at East Aurora Middle School, where Jordan Poyer on Tuesday surprised a 12-year-old fan who had written him a letter. "I wanted his peers to see him with me," Poyer said. "He’s going through a lot, so being able to impact him in any positive way I can hope it helps him and starts steering him in the right direction." Read more

Raiders return to LA: From the Los Angeles Times: "The Raiders haven't called Los Angeles home since 1994. Art Shell was their coach. Jeff Hostetler was the quarterback. Derek Carr was 3 years old. They left for Oakland and then, in 2020, fled California altogether for Las Vegas ... This week, the past and present collide over a five-day stretch." Read more

