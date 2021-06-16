[BN] Blitz: No, Star Lotulelei isn't retiring

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 16, 2021
Happy to be back with Bills, Star Lotulelei puts to bed any retirement talk
Considering the Bills were outmanned up front on the defensive line last season and really missed veteran Star Lotulelei stuffing runs and attracting attention to free up some edge rushers, his absence during organized team activities was a bit of a letdown.
The worries about his fitness, however, dwindled after his personal coach, Lei Talamaivao, posted videos of the big man working out.
After seven seasons as a pretty durable and physical defensive tackle, it was fair to wonder if the year off last season had him thinking about retirement, but Lotulelei said Tuesday during his first session with Western New York media in over a year that he wasn't ready for that.
“I knew when I was watching the team, and when I watched last season that I wasn't done,” he said.
