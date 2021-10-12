[BN] Blitz: No blitzes necessary as front four dominates Chiefs

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 12, 2021

Analysis: Leslie Frazier relies on Bills' front four and no blitzes to corrall Chiefs

Sunday night was a perfect example of why the Bills did what they did this offseason. They got a little younger on the defensive line and had a healthy competition in training camp.

But even Brandon Beane and his staff would have a tough time believing what happened Sunday night if you told them it would happen a few months ago as the season neared.

Buffalo did something for the first time in the Sean McDermott era. They didn't blitz once.

The Bills limited Patrick Mahomes to his lowest quarterback rating in his last 46 regular-season games, dating to the middle of the 2018 season.