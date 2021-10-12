[BN] Blitz: No blitzes necessary as front four dominates Chiefs

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 12, 2021
Analysis: Leslie Frazier relies on Bills' front four and no blitzes to corrall Chiefs
Sunday night was a perfect example of why the Bills did what they did this offseason. They got a little younger on the defensive line and had a healthy competition in training camp.
But even Brandon Beane and his staff would have a tough time believing what happened Sunday night if you told them it would happen a few months ago as the season neared.
Buffalo did something for the first time in the Sean McDermott era. They didn't blitz once.
The Bills limited Patrick Mahomes to his lowest quarterback rating in his last 46 regular-season games, dating to the middle of the 2018 season.
“The more we studied Kansas City and their offense, and watching Mahomes and how he operated versus pressure, man, it just created a lot of problems for defense because of his ability to be able to see things and identify early and make you pay for bringing pressure," Leslie Frazier said. "I’m not saying that will always be the strategy. But for this game that was the right thing to do.”
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Monday observations: There was plenty of good to review as the Bills came home with an impressive, start-to-finish performance against the two-time defending AFC champions. Jay Skurski reports his observations from Monday’s news conferences with coach Sean McDermott, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Read more
Analyzing Allen, offense: Tampa provided a template in February to beat Kansas City's defense. The Bills and Josh Allen just elevated it to perfection. Allen, Jim Kubiak wrote, was the best player on the field Sunday. Here's a weekly analysis, with video, of how the Bills fared on offense. Read more
'One game at a time,' but beating Chiefs is big: You gotta give this to the Bills: they at least say all the right things. They mentioned this week that they weren't going out Sunday night for revenge. This nugget is in Jay Skurski's story: "The Bills are outscoring opponents by 108 points through five games, only the fifth team since 2000 with a point differential of more than 100 through the first five games." Read more
Bills keep getting takeaways: Rookie Greg Rousseau got in on the action with his first career NFL interception. From Katherine Fitzgerald: "The Bills entered the game with 11 takeaways, the most in the league. They had another four Sunday night in the statement win." Read more
What we learned from the snap counts: Cole Beasley was on the field for the second-fewest number of snaps he's participated in during a game in his time in Buffalo. What did Sean McDermott have to say about that? Jay Skurski has four other snap count observations, the quote of the game and more. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: The Sunday Night Football crew was good as usual, even if Cris Collinsworth playing broadcast booth referee bothered Bills fans. Alan Pergament has his weekly broadcast breakdown. Read more
The Bills exposed a problem: Kansas City's defense wasn't playing well heading into Sunday night. It's pretty clear now: The Chiefs have a problem on defense. From The Ringer: "Kansas City has fielded the worst defense in the league by a significant margin. It could have a big impact on their championship aspirations." Read more
What Gruden/Meyer represent From Sports Illustrated: "The Raiders hired Jon Gruden and the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer using the same flawed thinking that sometimes causes mania over tech stocks: with no regard for underlying value or the marketplace." Read more
