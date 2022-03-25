[BN] Blitz: NFL owners to vote on funding for proposed stadium deal

BY JEFF NEIBURG
NFL owners to vote on funding for proposed stadium deal for Buffalo Bills
Friday afternoon is a big day for the Bills' stadium plans.
Today, members of the NFL’s stadium and finance committees – which include representatives from 16 of the 32 teams – are expected to vote to recommend the league approve a maximum $200 million loan to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula to help build a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.
The committee is expected to vote to recommend the loan, setting the stage for the league’s full ownership group to vote to approve the deal on Monday, as part of the NFL’s annual owners’ meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., according to league sources.
There's a catch, however. The stadium hasn't been financed yet.
Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf have the latest.
