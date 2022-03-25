 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: NFL owners to vote on funding for proposed stadium deal
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: NFL owners to vote on funding for proposed stadium deal

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 25, 2022

Bills Patriots playoffs pregame (copy)

On Friday afternoon, members of the National Football League’s stadium and finance committees – which include representatives from 16 of the 32 teams – are expected to vote to recommend the league approve a maximum $200 million loan to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula to help build a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

NFL owners to vote on funding for proposed stadium deal for Buffalo Bills

Friday afternoon is a big day for the Bills' stadium plans.

Today, members of the NFL’s stadium and finance committees – which include representatives from 16 of the 32 teams – are expected to vote to recommend the league approve a maximum $200 million loan to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula to help build a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

The committee is expected to vote to recommend the loan, setting the stage for the league’s full ownership group to vote to approve the deal on Monday, as part of the NFL’s annual owners’ meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., according to league sources.

There's a catch, however. The stadium hasn't been financed yet. 

Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf have the latest.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

CB in the first? Kiper says no: It's certainly a position of need, but the Bills will be hard-pressed to find a cornerback worth taking late in the first round of the NFL draft, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Read more

Your guide to the new stadium: We've written quite extensively about the new stadium on the road to a deal here at The Buffalo News. Here's your guide to how we got here. Read more

Public dollars will be both substantial and necessary: The Editorial Board says: "Most stadium deals involve public money. Even in cases in which team ownership claims no public funds are involved, hidden costs are passed on to taxpayers, through complex tax breaks, below-market land deals and other sleights of hand." Read more

'I was ready to be a Buffalo': Washington running back J.D. McKissic said he was ready to join the Bills. McKissic said he didn’t quite remember all the details. He described it as “so crazy.” Read more

Bears target Bates: The Chicago Bears tendered an offer sheet to Bills restricted free agent guard Ryan Bates, the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday morning. Read more

Taiwan Jones returns: Length and terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. Jones, 33, played last year on a one-year contract. He played 306 snaps on special teams in 2021, 70.5% of the team total. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson already a 'very important part of success' for Sabres Read more

Sabres notebook: Owen Power, Devon Levi among prospects in action Friday Read more

Colleges: Mark Schmidt to remain St. Bonaventure's men's basketball coach Read more

Erik Brady: A devoted St. Bonaventure fan, Chris Allan 'connects the dots' and comes full circle Read more

Saint Peter's athletic director Rachelle Paul goes from Buffalo to the Sweet 16 Read more

High schools: 2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch Read more

Two-time All-WNY first-team soccer player Robert Woods, from Lew-Port, commits to Niagara Read more

Today in sports history: March 25

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News