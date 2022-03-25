[BN] Blitz: NFL owners to vote on funding for proposed stadium deal

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

CB in the first? Kiper says no: It's certainly a position of need, but the Bills will be hard-pressed to find a cornerback worth taking late in the first round of the NFL draft, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Read more

Your guide to the new stadium: We've written quite extensively about the new stadium on the road to a deal here at The Buffalo News. Here's your guide to how we got here. Read more