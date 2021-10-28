[BN] Blitz: NFL owners briefed on Bills stadium talks

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

'The Legislature can't force me to do anything': Erie County legislators last month demanded County Executive Mark Poloncarz provide regular updates about the status of Bills stadium lease negotiations. Here's how he responded.

Specter of Allen looms over the Dolphins: Do they mortgage a big chunk of their future in a trade for Deshaun Watson? Mark Gaughan on Tua Tagovailoa: "His arm never is going to be as strong. He's not as athletic as Allen. That doesn't mean Tua can't be a winning QB, but he seems destined to always suffer in comparison to the Bills' QB. You know it. Ross knows it."