[BN] Blitz: NFL owners briefed on Bills stadium talks

Oct. 28, 2021
NFL owners briefed on Bills stadium talks; Hochul expects project in state budget
The NFL's annual fall meeting held this week in midtown Manhattan featured a brief, 10-minute presentation about the Buffalo Bills and their quest to build a new stadium.
Owners and executives from every NFL team were briefed on the status of the Bills’ negotiations with government officials for public funding to construct a stadium in Orchard Park for a projected $1.4 billion.
Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, said the sides are meeting “at least weekly, if not more than that.”
Later in the day, Gov. Kathy Hochul told The News during a press briefing Wednesday that she expects the stadium project to be included in the state budget, which is proposed in January, then negotiated with legislators. It must be approved by April 1.
Of course, there are politics at play and commissioned reports still to come.
'The Legislature can't force me to do anything': Erie County legislators last month demanded County Executive Mark Poloncarz provide regular updates about the status of Bills stadium lease negotiations. Here's how he responded. Read more
Specter of Allen looms over the Dolphins: Do they mortgage a big chunk of their future in a trade for Deshaun Watson? Mark Gaughan on Tua Tagovailoa: "His arm never is going to be as strong. He’s not as athletic as Allen. That doesn’t mean Tua can’t be a winning QB, but he seems destined to always suffer in comparison to the Bills’ QB. You know it. Ross knows it." Read more
'Full confidence in Tommy': “He's worked hard to get back to where he is and contribute,” Sean McDermott said of Tommy Sweeney. “So it's a good story and we're happy for him." McDermott obviously just doesn't like how the situation came about. The Bills will rely on Sweeney at tight end with Dawson Knox out. Here's more on that, as well as the latest injury report. Read more
In case you missed it yesterday, here's Katherine Fitzgerald's story on Knox's days throwing the shot put. Read more
PlayAction: Matt Milano and the Bills' A-gap blitzes: Milano is a weapon for Buffalo's defense, and his timing on blitzes help make the Bills' scheme come alive. In his latest PlayAction video, Mark Gaughan breaks down how Milano's quickness and football instincts make him perfect for A-gap blitzes. Watch now
What the leaked emails show: Writing for Sports Illustrated, Andrew Brandt has the story on how the leaked Washington emails show how the NFL sausage gets made. "From accusations of favored treatment to jokes about cutting player salary and the curious timing of the leak, nothing about this story should come as a surprise." Read more
NFL passes on a Watson stance: From The Ringer: "Less than a week before the trade deadline, Roger Goodell said the league would not place Watson on the Commissioner’s Exempt List until more information was known about Watson’s numerous civil lawsuits and criminal complaints. It’s a failed opportunity to create separation between Watson’s legal situation and his football situation." Read more
Rams owner angers other NFL owners: From ESPN's Seth Wickersham: "Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke might be trying to back away from his promise to cover tens of millions of dollars in legal expenses related to his team's 2016 departure from St. Louis, a revelation that angered many NFL owners when they learned of it Tuesday, sources told ESPN." Read more
