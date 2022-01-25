[BN] Blitz: NFL overtime rules fall under the spotlight

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 25, 2022
Bills Notebook: NFL's overtime rules fall under the spotlight after classic playoff game
One of the greatest games in NFL history was decided by the flip of a coin.
Not literally, but for all intents and purposes.
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and the rest of the Kansas City and Buffalo offenses put on the show of a lifetime, but one of those offenses never got a chance to take the field when the football game went to overtime.
Those, of course, are the rules, in place since 2012.
But the Bills' loss reignited a debate about the fairness of the NFL's overtime proceedings.
"Just let teams duke it out. It shouldn't be a race, like, the first guy to touch that wall wins," Dion Dawkins said.
Today in sports history: Jan. 25
